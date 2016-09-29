Breeders’ Cup hopefuls prepare for busy racing weekend

Over the next two weekends, most of the Breeders’ Cup probables will prep in a major stakes. On Saturday, Santa Anita will offer five grade 1 preps while Belmont Park will offer three more.

Each one of these grade 1 stakes offers a huge purse and on merit is well worth winning. But it is at the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 4 and 5 at Santa Anita where championships will be won.

The five grade 1 stakes at Santa Anita are the Frontrunner and Chandelier for the 2-year-olds, the Rodeo Drive on turf and the Awesome Again and the Zenyatta for older horses.

The Frontrunner is for colts and will have a strong favorite in Klimt for trainer Bob Baffert. He has won three times including the Del Mar Futurity and Best Pal. The other six starters are eligible for non-winners of two races lifetime so Klimt has a big edge.

The Chandelier for fillies has a stronger field headed by American Cleopatra, the full sister to Triple Crown champ American Pharoah. Baffert has the trainer honors with this favorite too. If you are looking for a price, take a look at Zapperkat by Ghostzapper.

The Rodeo Drive drew 14 entrants and is as wide open as a stakes could be. Avenge beat six of these last out in the John C. Mabee. However, keep an eye on Zipessa who ran a solid third last race in the grade 1 Beverly D at Arlington.

The Zenyatta is a rematch between Beholder and Stellar Wind. Stellar Wind upset Beholder in the Vanity Mile. She has not raced since.

Beholder then ran second to California Chrome in the Pacific Classic. She ran what I call a winning race in defeat. I suspect many believe Beholder is still the better horse over Stellar Wind.

Meanwhile California Chrome stands head and shoulders over his rivals in the Awesome Again. If he wins this and the Breeders’ Cup Classic, he will be the Horse of the Year. The fact both races will be at Santa Anita means zero travel plus a home court advantage.

At Belmont Park the three grade 1 stakes are the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, the Vosburgh and the Beldame.

Flintshire (1-5) has been so dominant that only three other horses will test him in the Joe Hirsch. Flintshire ran second in stakes five times overseas last year. This season he is unbeaten in three stakes starts for trainer Chad Brown.

The Vosburgh clearly goes through A.P. Indian (1-1) who has won all five stakes starts this year. His strongest rival will be X Y Jet (7-2) who has been rested since his second in the Golden Shaheen in Dubai.

The Beldame came up very weak. Forever Unbridled (1-1) has a big class edge but none would scare Beholder or Stellar Wind one iota.

