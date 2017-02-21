LETTER: Nevada needs Californians and their business

I was rather amused after reading the Thursday letter from Jeff Sauer. After calling our neighbor to the west “Californistan,” he suggested building a wall across Interstate 15 at Primm.

His missive implied that the Golden State is being hypocritical for calling on federal help regarding the Oroville Dam. He suggests California officials ask Mexico for help, instead.

I find it ironic to read right wingers implying that California is “commie” while they support a president who praises Russia and its communist dictator. Further, I’d suggest that California called for federal help because it is a U.S. state and it has already paid for that help.

I think Mr. Sauer needs to be reminded that California residents represent approximately 30 percent of Las Vegas’s business. With all due respect, my hunch is that every single business owner and employee in Las Vegas wouldn’t think much of Mr. Sauer’s wall-across-the-California-state-line suggestion. Just a hunch.