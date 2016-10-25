Democrats roll past Republicans in record Nevada early voting turnout

Democrats dominated the first two days of early voting in Nevada, accounting for more than half of the ballots cast over the weekend.

Of the 92,339 votes cast in-person statewide Saturday and Sunday, 47,402 were Democrats and 28,178 were Republicans, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. That’s a margin of 51 percent to 30 percent.

With absentee and mail-in ballots, that percentage margin narrows to 48-33.

That’s good news for Democrats in heated federal races across the state, like U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto and congressional candidate Jacky Rosen, according to UNLV political science professor David Damore.

Upwards of 60 percent of the votes cast in Nevada will come in before the Nov. 8 Election Day. Getting a big jump early is a big part of the Democrat’s strategy and “they are executing it very well,” Damore said Monday.

The biggest disparities are within the state’s two urban hubs, Clark and Washoe counties.

In Clark, which has long been the Democratic base of the state, Democrats hold nearly a two-to-one voter lead thus far, with Democrats making up 53 percent of the vote to Republicans’ 28 percent.

But Washoe County seems to be where Democrats have made huge strides. GOP and Democratic voters turned out in Washoe almost evenly during the 2012 early voting. But through two days, Democrats have shot out to a 2,600 raw-vote lead over Republicans, and make up 50 percent of the votes cast compared to 33 percent for GOP voters.

Still, Damore said two days worth of votes just isn’t enough to make judgments on specific races, and noted that Republicans historically turn out better on Election Day than during early voting.

Rosen, who is running against Republican Danny Tarkanian in the hyper-competitive 3rd Congressional District, will need more than just high Democrat turnout to win the seat, Damore said.

Democrats hold a raw lead of about 9,500 registered voters in a district that has 402,000 active voters, according to the state.

“I think that will be a very close race, much closer than the Presidential race there. Every early vote they can get there is important. They will need the non-partisans to win the race.

And Damore added that those non-partisans are difficult to predict because some act like normal Democrat or GOP voters and vote a single party down-ballot, while a smaller percentage actually decide race-by-race.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.