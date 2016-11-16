Pro golfers hit trick-shot off Las Vegas casino roof into Topgolf target — VIDEO

Hitting golf balls off of Las Vegas casino roofs seems like something you’d only see in the movies, right? Not anymore.

Professional golfers Wesley and George Bryan IV, better known as trick-shot golfers the Bryan Bros, took their famous trick-shot 500 feet in the air over the Las Vegas Strip recently.

The brothers took to a MGM Grand Tower roof early in the early morning hours to see if they could land one of their signature trick-shots into one of Topgolf Las Vegas’ targets.

“I don’t love heights, but I love the idea of hitting golf balls off of roofs,” George says in the video. “It’s just one of those bucket list things, you just dream of hitting balls off of top of hotels.”

“This is pretty wild, I’m not going to lie,” Wesley added.

Like many of their trick-shot videos go, George starts off bouncing the ball off of his driver and then feeds it off a bounce to Wesley. Then Wesley lets it fly.

They made it look easy, too. The ball launched off the tower roof at 70 mph and landed directly into one of Topgolf’s targets 125 yards away.

GUYS!!! Tune into @sportscenter after #MNF to see why we are celebrating at the TOP of the @mgmgrand hotel!! #goprogolf #teamcallaway A photo posted by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:07pm PST

The video of the shot debuted on ESPN’s SportsCenter following Monday Night Football this week, and the video was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

