Roger Goodell: NFL against casino interests owning franchises

HOUSTON — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league is against any casino interest owning any stake in a franchise.

“That is not something that’s consistent with our policies,’’ Goodell said during his televised State of the League address and news conference leading to Super Bowl LI. “Not likely a stadium (ownership role), either.’’

Last month, Goodell said “one thing we can never do is compromise on the game.’’

“If we did in any way approve the Raiders’ move, I don’t see us compromising on any of the policies,’’ the commissioner told Colin Cowherd on his Fox Sports show.

“We’ve always said that we are going to maintain the integrity of our game by making sure there is a separation between sports and gambling and the NFL,’’ Goodell said Wednesday. “That is something we think is imperative. We want our fans to know that the game they’re seeing unfold on the field does not have any undue influence.’’

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis applied last month to relocate his franchise to Southern Nevada.

A proposed Las Vegas stadium has $750 million in public financing already approved by the Nevada Legislature. The Raiders have committed $500 million toward the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat dome. However, earlier this week Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Aldelson, a driving force behind the proposed dome, withdrew his $650 million stadium investment. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip in addition to other hotel-casinos.

Goodell said the league has not yet determined whether Las Vegas is a viable market for a franchise.

“That’s part of relocation process,” Goodell said of the Las Vegas market. “There’s a great deal of work to be done. Financing of the stadium is just one part. The stadium project itself and the viability of the market are others. That (scrutiny) that will increase in intensity.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jon Mark Saraceno can be reached at jsaraceno@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jonnysaraceno on Twitter.