Crash leaves 2 pedestrians dead early Saturday; North Las Vegas police investigate

North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left two pedestrians dead early Saturday.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road, North Las Vegas police said.

Officer Aaron Patty said a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Pecos, near the boulevard, when the driver left the roadway and struck the two pedestrians, a man and a woman, who were on the sidewalk. The pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center, where they died.

The 22-year-old driver stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and no arrests have been made, Patty said.

After the wreck, Pecos was closed to traffic.

The county coroner will identify the people killed after family has been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.