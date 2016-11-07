Man injured in crash near Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas

A man was seriously injured after he was ejected from his vehicle in a Sunday night crash near Desert Breeze Park in the west valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said the injured man was ejected from his vehicle in a crash at Durango Drive and Twain Avenue. The man was taken to the University Medical Center in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Both sides of Durango were shut down while Metro investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.