Posted 

6 adoptable pets in the Las Vegas Valley, Sept. 29, 2016 — PHOTOS

web1_joey_7032839.jpg
Joey, The Animal Foundation

web1_allfur-niska-sep29_7032839.jpg
Niska, All Fur Love

web1_tails-sophia_7032839.jpg
Sophia, Tails of the Forgotten

web1_kevinbrindlesep16_7032839.jpg
Kevin, Nevada SPCA

web1_heaven-calypso-jun30_7032839.jpg
Calypso, Heaven Can Wait

web1_simba-kiss-4_7032839.jpg
Simba, Kiss 4 Homeless Animals

COMPILED BY ANNE KING
VIEW ASSISTANT EDITOR

View’s adoptable pets Sept. 29, 2016.

 

 

