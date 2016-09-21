News from around the valley, Sept. 22-28, 2016

Velasquez Memorial Scholarship Soccer Tournament: Project 150 Youth Council presents its third annual tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway. The tournament is a scholarship fundraiser for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. This event is organized in partnership with the Jimenez/Velasquez Family. The tournament is presented in honor of Angel and Jackie Velasquez. The tournament is open to 7 vs. 7 teams with maximum 14-player rosters. Registration costs $20 per player for teams of players 8 and under through 10 and under, or $25 per player for teams for players 11 and older. Registration deadline is Sept. 25. Visit project150.org.

Football hall of fame class: The Foothill High School Coaches Association announced its 2016 Hall of Fame class and is planning an induction ceremony at halftime of the Sept. 30 game, which starts at 7 p.m. at 800 College Drive. Call 702-799-3500.

Healing Hands for Arthritis: All Massage Envy locations in the valley are set to donate $10 from every 6-minute Wellness Massage or Healthy Skin facial session to the Arthritis Foundation on Sept. 28.

Care center accreditation: Torrey Pines KinderCare Learning Center, 4050 S. Torrey Pines Drive, has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs, a leading professional organization for the early childhood education industry. Visit KinderCare.com.

Helldorado Parade applications: Parade entry applications for the 2017 Las Vegas Helldorado Parade are open. The parade is planned for May 13 on Fourth Street. There is no fee to enter the parade. High school marching bands are to receive $1,000 for participating. High school groups that build and enter a float are to receive $1,500. Community members are welcome to enter at no charge. Download an application packet at tinyurl.com/gmqp32v. The deadline is April 20, 2017. Call 702-229-6672.

Youth association grants: The city of Las Vegas’ annual Youth Neighborhood Association Partners Program grant application process is open through Nov. 17 with grants for up to $1,000 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based service learning projects of their own design. The program requires youths to match the city’s grant with cash, volunteer time or in-kind services and goods donated to the project. Projects are required to take place within city limits. Youths are project leaders and work toward ways to make positive changes in their neighborhoods. Participants ages 8 to 18 are eligible to apply for YNAPP funding. Application is made through Zoomgrants.com. Visit tinyurl.com/youthlvassociation.

Free haircuts: The American Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are teaming up to offer a free haircut coupon to those who donate blood or platelets during September. Donors will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 6 at participating Sport Clips locations, and donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon. Donors of all blood types are urged to give. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Day of Caring: The United Way of Southern Nevada’s valleywide volunteer event is planned Sept. 30. Volunteers will help community organizations and schools with beautification projects, planting gardens, creating murals, assembling dental kits, and cleaning books. Visit uwsn.org/caring.

Saturday of Service: Volunteers are needed to help spruce up Opportunity Village in anticipation of fall events. Saturday of Service events are scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon through September at the 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. campus. Visit opportunityvillage.org or contact Krysti Gabriel at 702-880-4068 or gabrielk@opportunityvillage.org.

Child care center opening: McCarran International Child Development Center is enrolling children for an anticipated late September opening at its 18,000-square-foot facility at 1788 Landing Strip Ave. The center, which will offer child care services to children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, is inviting parents and their children to tour the facility and will be providing free refreshments as well as a tumble bus and jumping house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17. The center plans to hire an additional 30 to 50 employees over the next few months. Call 702-980-0797 or email welcome@mccarrenchildcare.com.

Honoring heroes: The city of Henderson honors military members with street banners bearing the name, rank and image of an active military service member with ties to the community. Applications are being accepted for the Military Recognition Banner Program, and the street banners will be displayed in the weeks leading up to Veterans Day. The application deadline is Oct. 1. Henderson residents, businesses and organizations may nominate an honoree and sponsor their street banner for a $150 banner printing cost. The honoree must be a Henderson resident, or the immediate family member of a Henderson resident, and must be an active duty member of the military in good standing. There is a limit of one banner per service member. Nomination forms can be requested by phone at 702-267-1533 or at cityofhenderson.com.

Trails maintenance: Friends of Nevada Wilderness is teaming up with Team Red, White, and Blue, a veterans group, to maintain parts of the Bonanza Trail on the north end of the Spring Mountains Range. Volunteers will complete basic trail work that ensures safety for visitors and longevity of the trail. Visit teamrwb.org or contact anne.rolstad@teamrwb.org.

Exhibitors for Community Expo: The city of Henderson Fire and Police departments are seeking businesses, civic groups and nonprofits to exhibit in the Henderson Community Expo 2016-National Night Out, planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road. The departments host the annual expo to increase public awareness for, and access to, the health and safety resources available in Southern Nevada. The expo incorporates National Night Out, a community-building campaign. Exhibitors should offer products and services to the community that promote health and wellness, crime and fire prevention, and public safety. Interactive demonstrations and activities that appeal to all age groups are encouraged. The event is open to the public, and admission is free. The registration fee of $115 or $25 for nonprofits includes one 10-foot by 10-foot tent canopy, one 8-foot table and two chairs. The exhibitor registration deadline is Sept. 29. Visit cityofhenderson.com or call the Henderson Fire Department at 702-267-2222.

Election workers needed: The Clark County Election Department is looking for workers during Election Day, Nov. 8. The pay is $120 for the day. Applicants must be registered voters in Clark County, not a candidate or relative of a candidate, endure long hours or have flexibility for a variable schedule. Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote or call 702-455-2815.

Weatherization program: HELP of Southern Nevada is accepting applications for its Weatherization program, which assists low-income households occupied by seniors, those who are physically challenged and homes with children, to prepare for extreme summer and winter weather. This year, Southwest Gas is teaming up with the nonprofit through its Energy Share program, a bill assistance program to help those facing economic hardships. Through the program, customers can seek support on past-due natural gas energy bills. Qualified individuals may also receive assistance in replacing a natural gas appliance. Once an application is accepted, trained weatherization staff members will visit and examine homes and perform an energy audit. Repairs may include weather stripping, blowing insulation, broken windows, testing gas appliances, heating and air conditioning evaluations, refrigerator efficiency checks and installation of solar screens and other energy-saving devices. Visit helpsonv.org, call 702-795-0575 or visit the nonprofit at 1640 E. Flamingo Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Elks membership: The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Examples of efforts include providing scholarships to high school graduates in an amount (annually second only to the federal government), providing school supplies to at-risk schools in the local community, food baskets to families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, participating in drug awareness programs in local schools and being active in veterans and veteran organizations. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Business license kiosks: City of Las Vegas Business Licensing has deployed two kiosks providing English- and Spanish-speaking customers with alternate methods of conducting business with the city of Las Vegas. The first is in the first-floor lobby at the Development Services Center, 333 N. Rancho Drive. The second is at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, 575 Symphony Park Ave., Suite 100. Some of the tasks that can be completed on the new kiosks include: apply for a business license; manage business license; pay business license renewals; visit required state websites; print forms; take customer surveys; and report problems. Call the Business Licensing department at 702-229-6281.

Degrees, internships, scholarships, enrollments and contests:

Recycled art contest: The Nevada Recycles program has partnered with The Venetian and the Palazzo to support a statewide recycled art contest to increase Nevadans’ awareness and interest in recycling. In addition to a $200 prize to the first-place class project, The Venetian and the Palazzo will provide first, second and third ($250, $100 and $50, respectively) prizes in four categories: kindergarten to fifth grade, grades six to eight, grades nine through 12, and adult. Entrants must be Nevada residents, and projects must be composed of used recyclable materials. Submission of an entry form and photos of artwork are due by Oct. 23. Materials that can be used include, but are not limited to, tires, electronics, appliances, plastic bags, bottles, batteries and aluminum cans. Fastening materials may include tape, glue and/or string. Winners will be announced prior to America Recycles Day, which is Nov. 15. Visit NevadaRecycles.nv.gov.

One-time scholarship: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Nevada State Court is offering a one-time scholarship of $720 to a Catholic, female freshman Bishop Gorman High School student. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 1. Email State Regent Jina Couvrette at cdascholarshipnv@cox.net.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society is seeking singers to to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The group is also set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand on Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice Musical Arts Singers choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information may be found at snmas.com. Interested singers should call Dr. Douglas R. Peterson at 702-451-6672.

Mystere Open Rehearsals: The events are offered from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Mystere Theatre inside TI, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visitors are offered the opportunity to observe cast members from the show as they rehearse for the evening’s performance. Guests will also receive an offer of two tickets for $99 by presenting a special voucher from the open rehearsal at the box office. All ages are welcome. Call 702-894-7722.

Nominate veterans for veteran of the month: Nevada’s Veteran of the Month award recognizes veterans statewide who contribute their time and energy in support of veterans and the military, and/or who take pride in caring and nurturing their local communities. The program is managed by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, which continuously seeks potential honorees. Anyone can nominate potential candidates. Submissions must be on an official form and will be reviewed by members of the Veterans Service Commission at its quarterly meetings. The members then make final decisions on who is chosen. Submissions are accepted throughout the year, and nomination deadlines are three weeks prior to each VSC quarterly meeting. To nominate:

— Read the attached VOM guidelines at veterans.nv.gov.

— Download and complete VOM nomination packet under “Services.” Nomination packets must include a copy of the nominee’s DD-214 Form and a photo of the nominee. For assistance in obtaining a copy of a DD-214 form, call the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, VAST Section, at 775-321-4880.

— Nomination packets can be filled out online, saved, printed, signed and mailed to: Nevada Department of Veterans Services, Attn: Pamela Roberts, 6880 S. McCarran Blvd., Bldg. A, Suite 2, Reno, Nev. 89509.

— Completed packets can also be scanned and emailed to Roberts at robertsp@veterans.nv.gov or faxed to 775-688-1656.

Student Poetry Competition: 2016 Spark! Poetry Writing & Recitation Competition for Clark County High School Students is accepting entries through Sept. 30. High school students (grades 9 through 12) can submit original poems for the Vegas Valley Book Festival 2016 Spark! Poetry Writing & Recitation Competition by Sept. 30. Modeled after the national Poetry Out Loud competition and the Scholastic Writing competition, high school students will have the opportunity to recite their own poetry during the Vegas Valley Book Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The first-place prize is $300. The second-place winner will receive $200 and the third-place prize is $100. Visit VegasValleyBookFestival.org/spark, call 702-486-3738 or email mdorofachuk@nevadaculture.org.

Cybersecurity and Information Assurance degree: WGU Nevada is now accepting applications for its newest online master’s degree program, Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. The new program offers coursework that aligns with the latest standards from national security organizations, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency. The program is designed for experienced information systems professionals or individuals with real-world IT experience who are seeking a master’s degree and planning to become certified in ethical hacking or computer forensic investigation. WGU Nevada’s terms are six months long, and students may enroll on the first of any month, completing as many courses as they are able for a flat-rate tuition of about $3,000 per term. Visit nevada.wgu.edu/cybersecurity.

Leadership Academy enrollment: Leadership Academy of Nevada is enrolling students for the 2016-17 school year. LANV focuses on developing leaders through delivery of a liberal-arts education via cutting-edge technology in grades six through 12 throughout Nevada. Regularly scheduled Enrollment Information Meetings are held online and in Las Vegas so that parents and students can learn more. A list of Enrollment Information Meeting dates, times, and places can be found at lanv.org.

Teaching scholarships: WGU Nevada is partnering with the Nevada Department of Education to offer up to 20 full-ride scholarships to residents who wish to pursue a career in teaching. In 2015, the Nevada Department of Education provided $240,000 to WGU Nevada as part of the Nevada Legislature’s Teach Nevada Scholarship Initiative. Individuals interested in applying are required to complete WGU Nevada’s Alternate Route to Licensure program for elementary and secondary teaching. The ARL program is an accelerated pathway for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree but do not have a teaching license. After successful completion of the accelerated program, students will have completed a series of rigorous courses, in-person observations and clinical experiences in a public school classroom that prepares them to be effective teachers. Winning scholarship recipients will be awarded $3,000 per term, not to exceed a total of $12,000 per student. Scholarships are available to new students who possess a bachelor’s or master’s degree in a non-education related field from an accredited university. To learn more about the scholarship, email scholarships@wgu.edu. Visit nevada.wgu.edu.

Latin Chamber scholarship: In collaboration with the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce, WGU Nevada is encouraging professionals to embark on continuing education by offering more than $30,000 in scholarships to members of the chamber through its Las Vegas Otto Merida Scholarship program. The scholarships, valued at up to $3,200 per student, will be applied at the rate of $800 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships are available to new students looking to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of WGU Nevada’s more than 50 degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education, or health care. Potential awardees must be a member of the chamber, or belong to a member company, which comprises more than 800 members. The WGU Nevada Otto Merida Scholarship was created in honor of the founder and chief executive officer of the Latin Chamber of Commerce. Visit nevada.wgu.edu/LVLCC.

Host families sought for exchange students: International Experience USA, a nonprofit high school student exchange organization approved by the U.S. Department of State, is seeking host families in the Las Vegas Valley to provide room and board, help with transportation and provide emotional support to exchange students. The students provide their own insurance and personal spending money. Visit ie-usa.org or contact Carol Myint at 507-301-3615 or c.myint@international-experience.net.

Health trials and other volunteer-oriented information:

Volunteer coaches: The Elite Las Vegas Wildcats, comprising tackle football and cheerleading for youths 7 to 14, is a nonprofit within the National Youth Sports League, affiliated with USA Football, a partner of the NFL. The Wildcats are looking for volunteer coaches for over 135 student athletes. No experience is required. Coaching clinics and course opportunities will be provided. Each volunteer will be required to submit a background check (a $10 fee). Football coaches will be required to obtain USA Football Certification for coaching (a $25 fee for an online membership). Email elitelvwildcats@yahoo.com or call Katie Grossardt at 702-426-9039.

Sunset Stewards volunteers: Volunteers are sought for Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Sunset Stewards program, which involves patrolling Sunset Park for at least four hours each month. Stewards report problems and interact with park patrons in a positive way in order to educate them about what behavior is appropriate at the Sunset lake and elsewhere on the grounds of the 323-acre regional facility. Volunteers are to be trained about how to interact with park patrons in a non-confrontational manner. Volunteers are required to undergo a police background check and asked to have a cellphone with camera capabilities in order to document graffiti, vandalism or other concerns they may encounter on their rounds. They will be provided a volunteer vest and have the option of being provided a trash grabber to pick up small pieces of garbage. Call 702-455-8200 or email sunsetstewards@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Shingles clinical trial: The FV-100 shingles clinical trial has several sites in Las Vegas and is currently enrolling to test a potential treatment for shingles. This could prevent long-lasting post-herpetic neuralgia pain for patients who are able to recognize the early signs of the disease and receive treatment within 72 hours of the first signs/symptoms of shingles. Patients must meet the following criteria to prequalify for the study: be 50 or older; able to receive the first dose of study medication within 72 hours of a possible shingles rash appearing; have not received the shingles vaccine; have a history of no more than two episodes of shingles; and the onset of shingles must not be on face, eyes, or mouth. Visit GotShingles.com. The website allows for a ZIP code search to find participating physicians in your area.

Patient and Family Advisory Council: HealthInsight Nevada is creating a Patient and Family Advisory Council to help better understand the health care system from the patient’s viewpoint. Patients, families and caregivers participating in the council will share their personal stories and health care experiences. HealthInsight Nevada is recruiting members from many different backgrounds from all regions of Nevada. Contact Gina Pirozzi at gpirozzi@healthinsight.org or 702-933-7326.

Alzheimer’s study: The Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health are recruiting participants for their new, multicenter Alzheimer’s disease treatment trial EMERGE. The main purpose of the study is to determine if the experimental drug B11B037 can slow the progression of symptoms in early AD. Men and women 50 to 85 diagnosed with AD and experiencing mild cognitive impairment with common symptoms, such as memory loss, are needed to complete the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Additional study requirements include having a Clinical Dementia Rating-Global score of 0.5, a positive amyloid Position Emission Tomography scan and a reliable caregiver. Study participants will visit their respective trial sites to receive monthly injections during the course of the 78-week trial. The severity of dementia and changes in functional and cognitive impairment in participants will be measured and compared to evaluate the drug’s ability in slowing the progression of AD. Tests and assessments to monitor participants’ health include the completion of several interviews and questionnaires to measure how they are thinking, feeling and performing in everyday activities; physical examinations; Magnetic Resonance Imaging scans; PET (positron emission tomography); and measurements of vital signs. Call 216-445-9009. To enroll at Lou Ruvo, call 702-483-6000 or call Monica Guerra at 702-701-7893. For more information about ongoing trials, visit ClevelandClinic.org/clinicaltrials.

Ongoing health events and blood drives:

Yoga For Seniors: Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Visit atriaseville.com or call 702-804-6800.

Yoga with Christian: The sessions are slated from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building, H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. The cost is $5 per class. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or visit mountainview-hospital.com.

Southern Nevada Health District app: The Walk Around Nevada app is a free, online program that helps participants increase physical activity by virtually logging 1,442 miles as they walk around the state. It can be downloaded through the Apple store for iOS devices or from Google Play for Android. Visit gethealthyclarkcounty.org or SNHD.info/apps.

Free blood pressure screenings: The screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building, H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or visit mountainview-hospital.com.

MS Stretch & Flex: The events are planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building, H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. This class is free for people with multiple sclerosis and current members of H2U. There is a $5 fee for others. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or visit mountainview-hospital.com.

Bladder Cancer Support Group: The group is set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Email donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Cervical Cancer Support Group: The group is set to meet at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive, and is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada Chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. For upcoming meeting information, call Ginger Fidel, Summerlin Hospital Oncology Program coordinator, at 702-233-7751.

Walk with a UMC Doc: Free Walk with a UMC Doc events are planned at 9:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit umcsn.com.

STD Testing: Free weekly STD screenings are available at the Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada and the Richard Steele Boxing Facility. Visit snhd.info/sexual-health-clinic. Free testing is also available from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Aid for AIDS of Nevada offices, 1120 Almond Tree Lane. No appointments are necessary, and anyone 13 or older will be tested. Visit afanlv.org.

Better Breathers Club plans meetings: The American Lung Association in Nevada invites those with lung health disease, their loved ones and caregivers to a Better Breathers Club meetings planned at the following locations and times each month:

— Second Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room at Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive; RSVP by calling 702-835-9898.

— Last Fridays, 3 to 4 p.m. at Prestige Care at Mira Loma, 2520 Wigwam Parkway; 702-431-6348.

— First Thursdays, 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Rose Women’s Care and Outreach Center, 2651 Paseo Verde Parkway; 702-616-4910.

— First Wednesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., United in Hope: Lung Cancer Survivors Support Group, at Kindred Hospital Las Vegas, 2250 E. Flamingo Road; at 702-353-2039 or lysa71@cox.net.

— Fibromyalgia group meetings: The Fibromyalgia Friends Support Group of Southern Nevada is scheduled to meet during lunch and evening sessions the second and third Thursday of the month. Lunch meetings are set from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fiesta Henderson buffet, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Evening meetings are planned from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Barbara Greenspun Women’s Care Center, 2651 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 180. Visit fmfriends.org.

— Breast cancer empowerment group: A free Breast Cancer Empowerment/Support Group is set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Topics vary and include guest speakers, resources and open discussion with the goal of helping to empower and support women. RSVP by calling 702-233-7155.

— Stroke support group: The Stroke Support Group is set to meet at various times monthly:

— From 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive, 702-233-7061.

— From 3 to 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive, 702-629-1309.

— From 10 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the South Magna Conference Center, south of the Desert Springs Hospital main entrance, 2075 E. Flamingo Road, 702-369-7560. Recommended parking is off Bruce Street. Lunch is provided.

— From 10 to 11:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month on the fourth floor of Valley Hospital, 620 Shadow Lane. Call 702-388-8441 or 702-388-4619. Light refreshments will be served.

— From 2 to 3:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month on the fourth floor in the acute rehabilitation unit in the dining room at Valley Hospital, 620 Shadow Lane. Call 702-388-8441 or 702-388-4619. Light refreshments will be served.

Cardiac support group meetings:

— At 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month in the cafeteria at Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E. Flamingo Road. Call 702-369-7560.

— From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in Conference Room B at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP by calling 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

— At 10:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month in Classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. RSVP by calling 702-233-7470. Topics vary and include guest speakers, resources and open discussion by helping those with cardiac issues continue their recovery, provide education and encourage ongoing exercise.

Bloodmobile drives planned across valley: UBS Bloodmobile drives are planned at multiple times and locations around the valley. Call 702-233-9620 or visit unitedbloodservices.org and enter the code, if available.

American Red Cross blood drives scheduled around the valley: The American Red Cross encourages residents to donate. Blood drives are planned continually across the valley. All blood types are needed, especially O negative, A negative and B negative, on a regular basis. To schedule a donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Recently, Red Cross announced a new RapidPass program, which allows donors to complete predonation reading and health history questions online on the day of their donation using a computer at home or work, reducing the time spent at blood drives by approximately 15 minutes.