Paiz brings vegan options, authentic flavor to Mexican menu

Sometimes you just want warm-from-the-stove, filling and flavorful Mexican food, without doing any cooking. True to its Latin appeal, menu items at Paiz Latin & Vegan Food explode with flavor.

The restaurant took over the former Pancho’s Kitchen at 3655 S. Durango Drive, No. 27, which is currently looking for a new location, but kept many of its same menu items, while expanding to offer a small Cuban selection.

Inside, there are a few yellow tables matched with two yellow menus — one for vegans and another for omnivores. The vegan menu offers eight different plates for $7.99, which consist of tacos, burritos, nachos or fries, chilaquiles, enchiladas, crunchy potato tacos, veggie plates and veggie bowls.

Taco options include poblano (a mild chili pepper) and zucchini; lime, cilantro and mushrooms; beer-battered avocado or grilled avocado, refried beans and potatoes. Tacos are also sold a la carte for $2.99.

The crunchy potato tacos are covered with dark greens, green salsa and pico de gallo and come with a small serving of yellow rice and beans. The vegan burrito is filled with yellow rice, beans, vegan sour cream, cheese, avocado and pico de gallo, which added just the right amount of spice without going overboard. It also comes with three tortilla chips.

The Mexican menu includes all of the vegan options with the addition of quesadillas, chicken tacos, carne asada plates, grilled chicken plates and huevos al gusto ($6.99), which translates to “eggs to your liking,” either scrambled, sunny side up or rancheros, made with the choice of meat asada or chicken pastor.

Cuban options include chicken wings or tostones (twice-fried plantain slices), made with two plantains with rice and beans and the choice of chicken, steak or bacon. Sides include chips and guacamole, chips and pico de gallo, rice or beans, and french fries.

To drink, patrons can chose from soda cans or glass bottles of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper or Sunkist, Jamaica, Horchata or Vegan Horchata, fresh lemonade, bottled water, orange juice or coffee.

Paiz is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 702-426-0821.