Las Vegas can expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees Sunday, meterologist Andy Gorelow said. Winds should remain calm, reaching only 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecasts partly cloudly skies for Monday and a high of around 91 degrees.

Tuesday should reach 90 degrees and the remainder of the week will see temperatures in the upper 80s, Gorelow said.

