Sunny skies, lower temps forecast for Las Vegas Valley

James Carlisle of Henderson, right, walks on a warm sunny morning at Vivaldi Park Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By SANDY LOPEZ
Las Vegans can expect sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to be 77 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said. No rain is forecast for the week.

Monday and Tuesday will likely see a high temperature of 78 degrees, Adair said.

Wednesday will see a high of 77 and have a cold front that evening dropping the high temperature to 62 for Thursday, he said. The cold front will bring gusty winds ranging from 20-30 mph.

Temperatures will pick up to 64 degrees by Friday and 67 on Saturday, the weather service said.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.

 