Temperatures staying in the high 80s in Las Vegas Valley

Skies should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 80s Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The highs for Wednesday and Thursday should reach 87 degrees, meteorologist Chad Shafer said. The highs will stay in the mid- to high 80s through the weekend.

Strong winds are forecast for Friday afternoon, he said. Although winds will average between 15 and 25 mph, occasional gusts may reach up to 40 mph. Stronger winds are expected near the Spring Mountains.

No advisories have been issued as of Wednesday but could be coming the next few days, Shafer said.

