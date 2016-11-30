Temps staying in the 50s this week in Las Vegas Valley

Pockets of the Las Vegas Valley dipped into freezing temperatures early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of the valley experienced temperatures as low as 31 and 32 degrees, meteorologist John Salmen said. The freeze warning issued by the the weather service ended at 8 a.m.

The high for Wednesday should reach 54 degrees.

Staying on the cool side, Thursday’s high should be 56 degrees with Friday at 53, Saturday at 56 and Sunday at 60.

Lows will be in the low 40s this week.

Temperatures will drop beginning next week, Salmen said.

No precipitation is expected and winds should be light Wednesday.

Three shelters are open in Las Vegas for homeless people, with day and evening hours.

