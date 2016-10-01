Wind, lower temps on the way for Las Vegas Valley

Winds will pick up over the weekend as temperatures begin to fall, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be warm and sunny with a 93-degree high, while winds should start up at 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday’s forecast high is 88 degrees with winds in the 15-25 mph range and gusts up to 35 mph, the Weather Service said.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued a dust advisory Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Blowing dust can affect visibility while driving or near construction sites, and can be hazardous for people with respiratory issues.

Monday will be a cool and breezy 76 degrees, and temperatures are forecast to rise again starting with Tuesday’s forecast 80-degree high.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.