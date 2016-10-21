Windy weekend ahead for the Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will head into a windy weekend before next week kicks off with low temperatures and a chance for rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday should see light breezes and a forecast high of 86 degrees. Winds will pick up on Saturday and residents can expect strong gusts throughout the valley on Sunday.

Saturday’s high should be 89 degrees, and Sunday should see a 86 degrees. A storm system will move into the valley on Sunday bringing a chance for precipitation on Monday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.