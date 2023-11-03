Ascent Automotive Groups wins Top Work Places Awards

Ascent Automotive Group — the parent company of Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru — recently was honored with the coveted Top Work Places 2023 Awards for Top Managers Midsize Companies and Overall 3rd Place Midsize Companies.

Ascent Automotive Group attendees include, from left, Susy Perez, HR generalist, all stores; Daniel Jongbloed, service director, Centennial Subaru; Leslie Church, call center manager, all stores; Roy Mason III, general sales manager, Lexus of Las Vegas; Niki Michael, HR director, all stores; Mark Bivens, service director, Lexus of Las Vegas; Roy Hollinger, parts director, all stores; Deb Emerick, finance director, Centennial Subaru; Leigh Morehouse, general sales manager, Centennial Subaru; and Charlie Gumina, general sales manager, Lexus of Henderson. (Ascent Auto Group)

This year’s fourth annual Top Workplaces Awards recognized top organizations throughout Nevada. Companies were nominated by employees, human resources departments, senior company leaders and others in their communities.

“At Ascent Automotive Group, we are committed to developing lifelong relationships with our employees and customers,” said Lee Butler, Ascent Automotive Group chief operating officer. “We believe in investing in our employees’ professional development and not only offer, but encourage, employees to strive for whatever careers they seek. Our managers’ doors will always remain open to helping talented people get ahead.”

“We are so honored to be recipients of these outstanding awards because it means we get to work with the very best people,” said Niki Michael, human resources director of all three dealerships.

“We have so much longevity throughout our organization, and those valued associates continually attract top talent. Our dealerships are filled with truly exceptional teams.”

Centennial Subaru was also recently honored with Subaru’s Love Promise 2023 Community Commitment Award for outstanding commitment to the Southern Nevada community. Subaru Corp. and Subaru of America recognized the retailer for its support of the local community with time, resources and love.

Ascent Automotive Group is a platform comprised of various retailer stores located across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care.