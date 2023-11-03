52°F
Dealer News

Ascent Automotive Groups wins Top Work Places Awards

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
November 3, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Ascent Automotive Group attendees include, from left, Susy Perez, HR generalist, all stores; Da ...
Ascent Automotive Group attendees include, from left, Susy Perez, HR generalist, all stores; Daniel Jongbloed, service director, Centennial Subaru; Leslie Church, call center manager, all stores; Roy Mason III, general sales manager, Lexus of Las Vegas; Niki Michael, HR director, all stores; Mark Bivens, service director, Lexus of Las Vegas; Roy Hollinger, parts director, all stores; Deb Emerick, finance director, Centennial Subaru; Leigh Morehouse, general sales manager, Centennial Subaru; and Charlie Gumina, general sales manager, Lexus of Henderson. (Ascent Auto Group)

Ascent Automotive Group — the parent company of Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru — recently was honored with the coveted Top Work Places 2023 Awards for Top Managers Midsize Companies and Overall 3rd Place Midsize Companies.

This year’s fourth annual Top Workplaces Awards recognized top organizations throughout Nevada. Companies were nominated by employees, human resources departments, senior company leaders and others in their communities.

“At Ascent Automotive Group, we are committed to developing lifelong relationships with our employees and customers,” said Lee Butler, Ascent Automotive Group chief operating officer. “We believe in investing in our employees’ professional development and not only offer, but encourage, employees to strive for whatever careers they seek. Our managers’ doors will always remain open to helping talented people get ahead.”

“We are so honored to be recipients of these outstanding awards because it means we get to work with the very best people,” said Niki Michael, human resources director of all three dealerships.

“We have so much longevity throughout our organization, and those valued associates continually attract top talent. Our dealerships are filled with truly exceptional teams.”

Centennial Subaru was also recently honored with Subaru’s Love Promise 2023 Community Commitment Award for outstanding commitment to the Southern Nevada community. Subaru Corp. and Subaru of America recognized the retailer for its support of the local community with time, resources and love.

Ascent Automotive Group is a platform comprised of various retailer stores located across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care.

THE LATEST
Centennial Subaru express tech Jack Scott found a new friend. (Centennial Subaru)
Centennial Subaru sponsors dog adoption event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is sponsoring a dog adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for A Path 4 Paws Rescue, a Southern Nevada nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that rescues all breeds of dogs to give them a second change at finding a loving home.

Centennial Subaru hosted a bicycle event July 1 in honor of Pete Makowski, who was killed in 20 ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru bicycle event set for Saturday
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is sponsoring a “Ride to Remember” cycling event Saturday in conjunction with “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial honoring Pete Makowski, a cyclist who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck.

An artist's rendering shows the Porsche Center Henderson dealership that will open in fall 2025 ...
Gaudin breaks ground on Porsche Center Henderson
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Gaudin Motor Co. broke ground Sept. 25 on Porsche Center Henderson, located at 7779 Eastgate Road. The new dealership is scheduled to open in fall 2025

Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive’s chief financial officer, presents a check to Paulette Ande ...
Findlay, Speedway Children’s Charities on track to help kids
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $6,750 to Speedway Children’s Charities, which has distributed more than $65 million to organizations that serve children across the country.

General Manager Ryon Walters, center, and brand specialists Patrice Lynk and Trevor Greer pose ...
Centennial Subaru honored with Love Promise award
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru was recently honored with Subaru’s Love Promise 2023 Community Commitment Award for outstanding commitment to the Southern Nevada community. Subaru Corp. and Subaru of America Inc. recognized the dealer for its support of local community with time, resources and love.

Jeff Giles, marketing director for Findlay Automotive, presents a check to Stacey Lockhart, CEO ...
Findlay Automotive supports Hopelink’s mission
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group continues its charitable relationship with Hopelink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization that provides essential services and support to individuals and families in need.

Children of all ages are invited to participate in this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior ...
Centennial Subaru sponsors Diamond Kid sports event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is the corporate sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior Triathlon and Kids Races, taking place Sept. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Pool and Park. The Blue Diamond community is located off of state Route 159.

Dis & Dat Auto Recycling is located in northeast Las Vegas at 2635 Bledsoe Lane. (Dis & Dat Aut ...
Dis Dat Auto Recycling celebrates anniversary
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Dis Dat Auto Recycling has grown from a 1-acre lot in 1999 to a 5-acre, full-service automotive wrecking yard now celebrating its anniversary.

Johnny Legends Mitsubishi Las Vegas garnered the Mitsubishi Motors North America top honors by ...
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi wins Customer Experience Award
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Mitsubishi Motors North America celebrates Las Vegas-based Johnny Legends Mitsubishi as its West Central Region 2022 year-end Customer Experience Award winner.

