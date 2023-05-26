70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
May 26, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.
Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.

When it comes to helping out veterans, Mena Boktor of Boktor Motors is always ready to step up and contribute.

“We want to establish our culture of giving back to veterans and helping the local community,” said Boktor, a former member of the U.S. Air Force who now owns and operates a veteran-owned business.

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April highlighting three key military dates: Gold Star Spouses Day, Air Force Reserve Birthday and Army Reserve Birthday. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items including men’s and women’s clothing along with body wash health products to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

Amanda Kehrer, volunteer coordinator at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, said the veterans home in Boulder City is a skilled nursing facility and features 180 beds serving eligible veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents.

“We appreciate everything the community does to help our veterans,” Kehrer said. “Boktor Motors was extremely generous to help out. These items can immediately assist veterans in need.”

Raised in Las Vegas, Boktor returned in 2008 serving with the U.S. Air Force and eventually opened Boktor Motors. Helping veterans is just in his DNA.

“It’s important to give back to your community and helping veterans really hits home for me,” he said.

Kehrer said the facility is always looking for additional donations.

MOST READ
1
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
2
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
3
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
4
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
5
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Ar ...
Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Lexus of Las Vegas is undergoing an exterior facelift. (Lexus of Las Vegas)
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction crews recently began removing front panels above the entrance to Lexus of Las Vegas in what will be a $5 million to $6 million, six-month 360-degree exterior renovation of the iconic Sahara Avenue luxury vehicle retailer.

Sheree Corniel, the founder of Real Talk, poses with Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, w ...
Findlay Automotive supports Real Talk
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Real Talk, a Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth in the community.

The Lexus of Las Vegas team had a great time at the RMHC 19th annual Runnin’ for the House ev ...
Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors RMHC Runnin’ for the House
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas was a $5,000 gold sponsor supporter for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas’ 19th annual Runnin’ for the House 5K Run and 1M Fun Walk fundraiser April 15 at Floyd Lamb Park.

General Manager Ryon Walters, left, CEO of Subaru of America Jeff Walters and Ascent Automotive ...
Centennial Subaru highlights opening with donation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru celebrated its grand opening event April 1 with a generous donation of $34,859 to the Southern Nevada-based Three Square Food Bank.

Tyler Corder, right, CFO of Findlay Automotive, presents a donation check to Christine Kenney, ...
Findlay Automotive partners with Future Smiles
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Future Smiles, a Southern Nevada nonprofit that provides vital oral health care to vulnerable youth. Having healthy smiles and good oral health helps children enjoy a life of confidence, dignity and success. Future Smiles has served over 500,000 youth since its inception in 2009

More stories
The Great Unconformity and Gypsum Cave: Nevada’s next national monument?
The Great Unconformity and Gypsum Cave: Nevada’s next national monument?
‘I carry who I am’: Henderson student draws up a doodle win
‘I carry who I am’: Henderson student draws up a doodle win
Beatles songs are streets in this Henderson neighborhood
Beatles songs are streets in this Henderson neighborhood
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
What the Colorado River agreement means for Nevada
What the Colorado River agreement means for Nevada
Want to swim off Strip this summer? Check out these local pools, splash pads
Want to swim off Strip this summer? Check out these local pools, splash pads