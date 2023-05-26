Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.

When it comes to helping out veterans, Mena Boktor of Boktor Motors is always ready to step up and contribute.

“We want to establish our culture of giving back to veterans and helping the local community,” said Boktor, a former member of the U.S. Air Force who now owns and operates a veteran-owned business.

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April highlighting three key military dates: Gold Star Spouses Day, Air Force Reserve Birthday and Army Reserve Birthday. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items including men’s and women’s clothing along with body wash health products to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

Amanda Kehrer, volunteer coordinator at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, said the veterans home in Boulder City is a skilled nursing facility and features 180 beds serving eligible veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents.

“We appreciate everything the community does to help our veterans,” Kehrer said. “Boktor Motors was extremely generous to help out. These items can immediately assist veterans in need.”

Raised in Las Vegas, Boktor returned in 2008 serving with the U.S. Air Force and eventually opened Boktor Motors. Helping veterans is just in his DNA.

“It’s important to give back to your community and helping veterans really hits home for me,” he said.

Kehrer said the facility is always looking for additional donations.