89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
RJAuto Logo
FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE
Powered By
Findlay Auto Group Logo
Search Used Search New Sell Your Car
Dealer News

Cardinaleway Las Vegas hosts ‘Pack to Prosper’ initiative

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
August 4, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Located next door to each other at the 7000 block of West Sahara Ave, CardinaleWay Mazda and Ca ...
Located next door to each other at the 7000 block of West Sahara Ave, CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are collecting backpacks, classroom supplies, notebooks, pencils, lunch boxes and other school supplies. (Cardinaleway)

As the summer days start to wane and a new school year beckons, the promise of fresh beginnings and boundless opportunities are here and CardinaleWay Las Vegas intends to make a difference.

“We want to help our little heroes during back-to-school season,” said General Manager Stephen Beecher. “For some, there is a struggle to afford the essential tools they need to embark on this educational journey. That’s where we want to help and ask our friends throughout Las Vegas to contribute.”

Beecher, who oversees both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura on West Sahara, said he and his teams at the dealerships want to ensure no child misses out on the chance to learn, grow and thrive, simply because he or she lacks the resources many of us often take for granted.

“Join us in a heartfelt mission to make this upcoming academic year a transformative one for every child in need,” he said. “We’re reaching out to the generous souls of this remarkable city to rally behind our ‘Pack to Prosper’ initiative.”

Located next door to each other at the 7000 block of West Sahara Ave, CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are collecting backpacks, classroom supplies, notebooks, pencils, lunch boxes and other school supplies. Beecher and his dealership teams hope to fill up a new Mazda CX-90 and a new Acura MDX with donated items for the children.

Drop off donations anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday at either location.

“Together, we can create a lasting impact on the lives of these children and instill in them the belief that they are valued members of our vibrant Las Vegas family,” said Beecher.

MOST READ
1
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
2
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
5
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson is in the process of remodeling its Valley Automall location. ( ...
Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is remodeling its 22-year-old building, however, the dealership has taken measures to minimize disruptions. Clear signage has been placed showing temporary entrances, designated parking areas and alternate pathways.

Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor o ...
Bicyclist to be remembered at Centennial Subaru cycling event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a cycling event Saturday for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of bicyclist Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover La ...
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

While the G4 Challenge has been discontinued since 2008, Land Rover enthusiasts can still relive the excitement through the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event, which was held in Las Vegas this year.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (S ...
Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

If it’s time to explore the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle revolution, take a look at the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms ...
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas’ recent May 31 blood drive made a significant difference in replenishing blood supplies in Southern Nevada by collecting 22 units.

Tyler Corder, right, and Arash Ghafoori celebrate the partnership between Findlay Automotive an ...
Findlay donates to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,750 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada.

Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the preside ...
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More stories
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Another driverless car company moving into Las Vegas
Another driverless car company moving into Las Vegas
Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s new truck stop addresses truck parking shortage
Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s new truck stop addresses truck parking shortage
Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience
Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience
‘Something positive’: NLV inmates repair bikes to give to veterans
‘Something positive’: NLV inmates repair bikes to give to veterans
New music and car culture festival coming to Vegas
New music and car culture festival coming to Vegas