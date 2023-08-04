Cardinaleway Las Vegas hosts ‘Pack to Prosper’ initiative

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are collecting backpacks, classroom supplies, notebooks, pencils, lunch boxes and other school supplies to ensure no child misses out on the chance to learn, grow and thrive.

As the summer days start to wane and a new school year beckons, the promise of fresh beginnings and boundless opportunities are here and CardinaleWay Las Vegas intends to make a difference.

“We want to help our little heroes during back-to-school season,” said General Manager Stephen Beecher. “For some, there is a struggle to afford the essential tools they need to embark on this educational journey. That’s where we want to help and ask our friends throughout Las Vegas to contribute.”

Beecher, who oversees both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura on West Sahara, said he and his teams at the dealerships want to ensure no child misses out on the chance to learn, grow and thrive, simply because he or she lacks the resources many of us often take for granted.

“Join us in a heartfelt mission to make this upcoming academic year a transformative one for every child in need,” he said. “We’re reaching out to the generous souls of this remarkable city to rally behind our ‘Pack to Prosper’ initiative.”

Located next door to each other at the 7000 block of West Sahara Ave, CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are collecting backpacks, classroom supplies, notebooks, pencils, lunch boxes and other school supplies. Beecher and his dealership teams hope to fill up a new Mazda CX-90 and a new Acura MDX with donated items for the children.

Drop off donations anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday at either location.

“Together, we can create a lasting impact on the lives of these children and instill in them the belief that they are valued members of our vibrant Las Vegas family,” said Beecher.