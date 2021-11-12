64°F
Centennial Subaru debuts in northwest Las Vegas

November 12, 2021
 
An artist’s rendering shows the $40 million Centennial Subaru dealership. (Ascent Automotive ...
An artist’s rendering shows the $40 million Centennial Subaru dealership. (Ascent Automotive Group)

The Ascent Automotive Group broke ground in October on Centennial Subaru, a $40 million, three-story 131,879-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility on 5.49 acres at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 ramp in northwest Las Vegas. The dealership will open to the general public in November 2022.

“Centennial Subaru will be a destination where people will go to not only test drive and purchase a vehicle, but to enjoy a unique experience that compliments their lifestyle and is completely different from any other dealership in Southern Nevada,” Lee Butler, AAG chief operating officer, said. “Providing total customer satisfaction and care will be the keystone holding together our family of employees and community families we will proudly serve.”

An 11,018-square-foot vehicle showroom will greet customers as they walk into the first floor of the free-flowing interior of this ultramodern dealership. Interspersed among vehicles on display will be four large customer pet-friendly lounges, a dog park, water bottle stations and an area designated for children to play. Outdoor-themed murals will ring the showroom, setting the mood for those Subaru customers who enjoy off-road, camping and nature activities.

A total of 47 service and detail bays will occupy 26,527 square feet. All service bays will be equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, 12 exterior EV stations will be available for customers to use with another two EV stations in the showroom for display and demonstrations.

Subaru will be introducing its own EV off-road and all-weather 2023 Solterra all-wheel-drive vehicle for sale in 2022. Solterra is named by combining the Latin words “sun” and “earth.” It will be built on Subaru’s e-Subaru Global Platform.

The second floor will house a 133-stall vehicle display area with 43,700 square feet of covered area. This level will give customers an opportunity to meander through and inspect vehicles in a shaded area sheltered from sun and the elements.

The third level is designated for employee and service vehicles. It will have 10 illuminated vehicle display windows that will be visible from Centennial Center Boulevard and the adjacent U.S. 95 freeway. These displays will showcase selected vehicles like fine art to motorists driving by the dealership.

