Centennial Subaru sponsors Diamond Kid sports event

Centennial Subaru is the corporate sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior Triathlon and Kids Races, taking place Sept. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Pool and Park. The Blue Diamond community is located off of state Route 159.

Children of all ages are invited to participate in this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior Triathlon and Kids Races on Sept. 16. (Diamond Kid)

Centennial Subaru is the corporate sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior Triathlon and Kids Races, taking place Sept. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Pool and Park. The Blue Diamond community is located off of state Route 159.

Centennial Subaru’s $6,000 sponsorship will benefit Save Red Rock. The organization’s mission is to preserve, protect and enhance the natural, cultural, recreational and scenic resources in and around the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to ensure sustainability and promote responsible recreational enjoyment for all user groups now and for future generations.

Centennial Subaru will have a booth and SUV vehicle at the triathlon. Event organizers are providing a bounce house for kids, bake sale and snow cone booths and refreshment stands.

Featured activities include the following:

Junior Sprint Triathlon, ages 5-12, 50-yard swim, 2-mile bike ride and ½-mile run.

Junior Long Triathlon, ages 9-17, 200-yard swim, 4-mile bike ride and 1-mile run.

Parent-Assist Triathlon, ages 5-10 plus one parent or guardian, 25-50-yard swim, 1 to 2 laps bike ride and ½-mile run.

Fun Run and Strider Ride, ages 2-10, ½-mile run or strider ride with or without parent.

Diaper Dash, ages 0-2.

“A lot of the kids who participated in these triathlons are athletes now. They are on college swim and bike teams,” Heather Fisher, president of Save Red Rock, said. “These races encourage kids to be athletes and become motivated and dedicated. They learn to set goals, and gives them a feeling of accomplishment.”

Fisher added that all of the athletes will be wearing professional timing chips to clock their times.

For more information, go to DiamondKid.com.