Dealer News

Centennial Subaru sponsors Diamond Kid sports event

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
September 9, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Children of all ages are invited to participate in this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior ...
Children of all ages are invited to participate in this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior Triathlon and Kids Races on Sept. 16. (Diamond Kid)

Centennial Subaru is the corporate sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior Triathlon and Kids Races, taking place Sept. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Pool and Park. The Blue Diamond community is located off of state Route 159.

Centennial Subaru’s $6,000 sponsorship will benefit Save Red Rock. The organization’s mission is to preserve, protect and enhance the natural, cultural, recreational and scenic resources in and around the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to ensure sustainability and promote responsible recreational enjoyment for all user groups now and for future generations.

Centennial Subaru will have a booth and SUV vehicle at the triathlon. Event organizers are providing a bounce house for kids, bake sale and snow cone booths and refreshment stands.

Featured activities include the following:

Junior Sprint Triathlon, ages 5-12, 50-yard swim, 2-mile bike ride and ½-mile run.

Junior Long Triathlon, ages 9-17, 200-yard swim, 4-mile bike ride and 1-mile run.

Parent-Assist Triathlon, ages 5-10 plus one parent or guardian, 25-50-yard swim, 1 to 2 laps bike ride and ½-mile run.

Fun Run and Strider Ride, ages 2-10, ½-mile run or strider ride with or without parent.

Diaper Dash, ages 0-2.

“A lot of the kids who participated in these triathlons are athletes now. They are on college swim and bike teams,” Heather Fisher, president of Save Red Rock, said. “These races encourage kids to be athletes and become motivated and dedicated. They learn to set goals, and gives them a feeling of accomplishment.”

Fisher added that all of the athletes will be wearing professional timing chips to clock their times.

For more information, go to DiamondKid.com.

THE LATEST
Dis & Dat Auto Recycling is located in northeast Las Vegas at 2635 Bledsoe Lane. (Dis & Dat Aut ...
Dis Dat Auto Recycling celebrates anniversary
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Dis Dat Auto Recycling has grown from a 1-acre lot in 1999 to a 5-acre, full-service automotive wrecking yard now celebrating its anniversary.

Johnny Legends Mitsubishi Las Vegas garnered the Mitsubishi Motors North America top honors by ...
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi wins Customer Experience Award
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Mitsubishi Motors North America celebrates Las Vegas-based Johnny Legends Mitsubishi as its West Central Region 2022 year-end Customer Experience Award winner.

Chapman Automotive Group and its construction partner, Agate Construction, completed the renova ...
Chapman Automotive Group renovates Jeep dealership
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive Group and its construction partner, Agate Construction, announced the completion of an extensive, phased renovation project of the Jeep dealership located at 3175 E. Sahara Ave.

Centennial Subaru will hold a blood drive at the dealership on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ...
Centennial Subaru conducts blood drive for Red Cross
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and come by the retailer on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, chronic illnesses or who sustained a traumatic injury. A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the retailer to accommodate all those who want to donate blood.

Centennial Subaru supports high school football in Southern Nevada as a sponsor of "Thursday Ni ...
Centennial Subaru sponsors football ‘Thursday Night Lights’
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru recently kicked off 2023 with its support of “Thursday Night Lights,” an Emmy-winning locally produced youth football weekly television series. Centennial Subaru is a “Tonight’s Keys to Victory” sponsor of the playoff games, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11.

Workers install an exterior insulation finishing system at the front entrance of Lexus of Las V ...
Lexus of Las Vegas exterior facelift progressing
DEALER PROVIDED COPY

The $5 million to $6 million exterior renovation that began earlier this year at Lexus Las Vegas is moving along rapidly with an anticipated completion date on schedule for fall.

Located next door to each other at the 7000 block of West Sahara Ave, CardinaleWay Mazda and Ca ...
Cardinaleway Las Vegas hosts ‘Pack to Prosper’ initiative
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are collecting backpacks, classroom supplies, notebooks, pencils, lunch boxes and other school supplies to ensure no child misses out on the chance to learn, grow and thrive.

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson is in the process of remodeling its Valley Automall location. ( ...
Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is remodeling its 22-year-old building, however, the dealership has taken measures to minimize disruptions. Clear signage has been placed showing temporary entrances, designated parking areas and alternate pathways.

Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor o ...
Bicyclist to be remembered at Centennial Subaru cycling event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a cycling event Saturday for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of bicyclist Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover La ...
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

While the G4 Challenge has been discontinued since 2008, Land Rover enthusiasts can still relive the excitement through the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event, which was held in Las Vegas this year.

