Centennial Subaru sponsors dog adoption event

Centennial Subaru is sponsoring a dog adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for A Path 4 Paws Rescue, a Southern Nevada nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that rescues all breeds of dogs to give them a second change at finding a loving home.

Centennial Subaru express tech Jack Scott found a new friend. (Centennial Subaru)

Centennial Subaru is sponsoring a dog adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for A Path 4 Paws Rescue, a Southern Nevada nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that rescues all breeds of dogs to give them a second change at finding a loving home.

Centennial Subaru is pledging to donate $100 to the nonprofit for every person, up to $3,100, who adopts a dog. All of the dogs have been spayed or neutered and microchipped. A Path 4 Paws maintains a rescue ranch that has 150 dogs up for adoption.

“Trumpeting the adoption needs of A Path 4 Paws fits hand-in-glove with our Subaru Loves Pets initiative,” General Manager Ryon Walters said. “Centennial Subaru is much more than a car retailer. We love our community, and we’re committed to satisfying our residents, whether it’s finding the vehicle that fits their needs or being a destination to support their lifestyle. We hope pet owners will stop by and take advantage of our customer-pet-friendly lounges, dog park, water-bottle stations and children’s play area.”

Foster coordinator Laura Ward at A Path 4 Paws said the organization is grateful to be partnered with Centennial Subaru for the month of October.

“Our volunteers work hard to find homes for the homeless dogs in our care, and the adoption event on the 28th is a great opportunity to help us achieve our goal,” she said. “The monetary donation (from Centennial Subaru) will go a long way in helping us pay our medical expenses that we incur monthly to ensure each dog has been spayed and neutered, given vaccines and other medical needs to be ready for their adoption day.”

For more information, visit A Path 4 Paws Rescue, at 232 N. Jones Blvd., phone 702-591-6469 or email dogrescuelv@hotmail.com

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. For more information, visit centennialsubaru.com.