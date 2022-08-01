83°F
Findlay Automotive donates to Win-Win Entertainment

DEALER PROVIDED COPY
July 31, 2022 - 8:58 pm
 
Jeff Giles, left, marketing director of Findlay Automotive, presents a donation check to Jeff C ...
Jeff Giles, left, marketing director of Findlay Automotive, presents a donation check to Jeff Civillico, founder of Win-Win Entertainment. (Findlay Automotive)

Las Vegas is the home to many entertainers of various genres including musicians, actors, magicians, comedians and performers who dazzle their audiences with death-defying acrobatics, and even the unexpected witty one-liner. With people coming from all over the world to see these performers, Jeff Civillico and Win-Win Entertainment seek to bring these shows to those in need.

Specifically, Win-Win Entertainment — a Las Vegas-based nonprofit — aims to bring smiles to children in hospitals by arranging in-person and virtual visits from entertainers, athletes and celebrities.

Based in Las Vegas, Win-Win Entertainment is operating in 12 different cities. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Win-Win Entertainment expanded its reach to provide virtual visits and plans to continue both in-person and virtual visits to reach as many children as possible.

Win-Win Entertainment is 100 percent volunteer-based, has no paid staff and relies on performers to donate their time for all events. Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,000 to Win-Win Entertainment to help make sure children receive some hope and happiness through entertainment.

“At Findlay Automotive we really love the work being done by Win-Win Entertainment,” Tyler Corder, CFO of the Findlay Automotive Group said. “The idea of having entertainers visit hospitals to cheer up sick kids is wonderful. It is fitting that this charity was founded in Las Vegas considering all the entertainers in town.

“We are very proud to support this great charity and hope they can continue to bring smiles to sick kids for many years.”

With encouragement and donations from local partners and supporters, Win-Win Entertainment is able to continue its visions.

“I wanted to say thank you to Findlay Automotive for their incredible donation,” said Win-Win Entertainment’s founder and chairman, Jeff Civillico. “We are going to be able to expand all around the nation. It was awesome to be on the spin-zone and participate with all the wonderful things Findlay is doing. Win-Win Entertainment is grateful for their support and appreciates all that Findlay does.”

Since inception, Win-Win Entertainment has arranged 862 shows and affected 114,195 lives with 5,516 performer hours donated.

