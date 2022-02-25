Gaudin Motor continues 100-year celebration with acts of kindness

Kevin Hayes, left, and Keith Walton buy Girl Scout cookies from Abbey Forbes, accompanied by her mother, Stephanie Forbes. (Gaudin Motor)

In honor of its 100-year celebration, Gaudin Motor Co. participated in Random Acts of Kindness Week, Feb. 13-19. Upholding founder George Gaudin’s philosophy that “Serving our clients and our communities is more than what we do, it’s who we are,” all three Gaudin locations — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas — doled out random acts of kindness to vendors, neighbors, clients, educators, employees and organizations who have helped support the Gaudin Motor Co. mission over the past century.

“As we commemorate this remarkable achievement of 100 years, we acknowledge how important it is to give back to the community,” said Gary Ackerman, owner of Gaudin Motor Co. “We recognize the countless team members, organizations and clients who have supported our growth here in Las Vegas, and we remain steadfast in doing our part to give back and make our city a better place to live and work.”

Some random acts of kindness included sending lunch to local 911 dispatchers; crafting a care package for the local ER unit at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital; coordinating an on-site blood drive with Vitalant Bloodmobile in honor of a Gaudin Porsche general manager who recently passed away; donating food and supplies to the Nevada SPCA; coordinating lunches for each location’s custodians; and sending lunch to neighboring dealerships including ABC Hyundai and Findlay Chevrolet.