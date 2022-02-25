49°F
Gaudin Motor continues 100-year celebration with acts of kindness

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
February 25, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Kevin Hayes, left, and Keith Walton buy Girl Scout cookies from Abbey Forbes, accompanied by her mother, Stephanie Forbes. (Gaudin Motor)
Kevin Hayes, left, and Keith Walton buy Girl Scout cookies from Abbey Forbes, accompanied by her mother, Stephanie Forbes. (Gaudin Motor)

In honor of its 100-year celebration, Gaudin Motor Co. participated in Random Acts of Kindness Week, Feb. 13-19. Upholding founder George Gaudin’s philosophy that “Serving our clients and our communities is more than what we do, it’s who we are,” all three Gaudin locations — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas — doled out random acts of kindness to vendors, neighbors, clients, educators, employees and organizations who have helped support the Gaudin Motor Co. mission over the past century.

“As we commemorate this remarkable achievement of 100 years, we acknowledge how important it is to give back to the community,” said Gary Ackerman, owner of Gaudin Motor Co. “We recognize the countless team members, organizations and clients who have supported our growth here in Las Vegas, and we remain steadfast in doing our part to give back and make our city a better place to live and work.”

Some random acts of kindness included sending lunch to local 911 dispatchers; crafting a care package for the local ER unit at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital; coordinating an on-site blood drive with Vitalant Bloodmobile in honor of a Gaudin Porsche general manager who recently passed away; donating food and supplies to the Nevada SPCA; coordinating lunches for each location’s custodians; and sending lunch to neighboring dealerships including ABC Hyundai and Findlay Chevrolet.

A construction worker pours a second-floor column at Centennial Subaru, Southern Nevada’s new ...
Centennial Subaru second-floor pouring nears
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru, a $40 million, three-story dealership under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 95, is scheduled to open to the general public in November.

Vegas Roots Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and finding ...
CardinaleWay to host St. Patrick’s Day event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura will host a special event on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at its dealerships on 6950 W. Sahara Ave.

Gaudin Motor Co. is made up of three Las Vegas dealership locations, including Gaudin Ford, For ...
Gaudin Motor Co. celebrates 100-year anniversary
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Since originally opening in Escalon, California, in the early 1920s, Gaudin Motor Co. has become a true staple in the Las Vegas community over the past 67 years.

Roy Mason III, general sales manager of Lexus of Las Vegas, says the dealership is “excited t ...
Lexus of Las Vegas supports of Black History Month
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a bronze sponsor of the Black History Month Festival, Lexus of Las Vegas has donated $1,500 to the event, will have a product-information booth at the festival and will hold a raffle drawing for a full vehicle detail service worth $250.

Doug Fleming, left, general manager of Findlay Chevrolet, and Tyler Corder, right, CFO Findlay ...
Findlay donates more than $1.5 million in 2021
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In 2021, Findlay Automotive collectively awarded over $1.5 million in charitable donations to various organizations across Las Vegas.

As part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hos ...
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover previews new Range Rover
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hosted a preview of the new Range Rover for invited guests and owners to preview the new Range Rover as part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour.

Sonata, a 312-unit, Class A multifamily community in North Las Vegas, has sold for $77,000,000. ...
DEAL WATCH: California developer builds commercial project in Mountain’s Edge
SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Contour, a leading privately held real estate and development company based in Southern California, has announced it closed on 1.9 acres of land in Mountain’s Edge, a master-planned community in southwest Las Vegas. The site will be used for commercial development and is at 8575 Blue Diamond Road on the southeast intersection of South Durango Drive.

Centennial Subaru construction is progressing rapidly. (Centennial Subaru)
Construction continues at Centennial Subaru
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Construction crews are laying of sewer and fire lines, domestic water lines and the exterior surrounding block property wall at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru dealership, which will open in November.