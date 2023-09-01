78°F
Dealer News

Johnny Legends Mitsubishi wins Customer Experience Award

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
September 1, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi Las Vegas garnered the Mitsubishi Motors North America top honors by earning the West Central Region 2022 year-end Customer Experience Award. Johnny Legends Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi Motors North America celebrates Las Vegas-based Johnny Legends Mitsubishi as its West Central Region 2022 year-end Customer Experience Award winner.

Mitsubishi Motors North America recognizes the top-performing dealer partners across the nation, those with the highest commitment to customer satisfaction and ensuring a seamless customer experience in both sales and service operations.

“We are excited to provide Johnny Legends Mitsubishi as a premier Mitsubishi Motors dealer partner in the region,” said Pete Urso, dealer principal in Las Vegas. “We are proud of what our team has achieved, as exceeding the expectations and needs of our customers every day is why we come to work. We may have reached No. 1 in our region, but we’ll never rest on our laurels. Customer service and satisfaction has always been a part of who we are, and we’re only just getting started.”

Mitsubishi Motors North America CEO Mark Chaffin said: “Mitsubishi Motors is changing minds and attracting new customers to the brand, and this can be directly attributed to the hard work of our dealer partners, like Johnny Legends Mitsubishi, who bring the brand to life for our customers. Achieving record-breaking sales and successfully launching the all-new Outlander Plug-in Hybrid would not have been possible without our dealer partners’ energy, enthusiasm and dedication.”

Mitsubishi Motors North America’s National Customer Experience Award combines the Customer Sales Satisfaction Index and the Customer Satisfaction Index program scores to determine rankings.

Urso also credited the popularity of the Outlander and his dealership’s focus on helping businesses with commercial fleet options in sales and service.

“We started growing our commercial division the last few years, and it continues to flourish,” he said.

The honors and awards keep coming for Mitsubishi as it has received additional accolades including:

Mitsubishi Motors North America ranked No.1 in Mass Market Brand in Customer Service Index (CSI) by J.D. Power &Associates. The company ranked second in Overall Brand Available within the industry.

Mitsubishi’s 2023 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle garnered awards including the No. 1 Family Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal and was named the 2023 Car of the Year with a Latin Flavor by Puros Autos.

