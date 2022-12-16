Lexus, Centennial Subaru hold toy drive for autism families

Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru are conducting a toy drive to benefit the Southern Nevada nonprofit organization Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

Getty Images

Families for Effective Autism provides information on therapies, support services and resources for those affected by autism spectrum disorder. The organization is designed to help families with children who received the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, including autism, pervasive developmental disorder or Asperger’s Syndrome.

Unwrapped toys for individuals on the autism spectrum, ages 5 to 22, are needed for this holiday season. Gifts can be dropped off at Lexus of Las Vegas, 6600 W. Sahara Ave. or Lexus of Henderson, located at the Valley Automall, 7736 Eastgate Road.

Toys can be donated to Centennial Subaru by reaching out to the dealership’s social media channels at centennialsubaru.com. Do not drop off toys at Centennial Subaru because the dealership is under construction at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. Vehicle inventory is available for pre-opening orders at centennialsubaru.com.

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are offering customers factory maintenance discounts for those who bring toys to the dealerships. Toys worth $20 receive $20 off service maintenance costs, $30 off toys worth $30 and $40 off toys worth $40. Proof-of-purchase receipts for toys must be shown at the time of service.

“Families for Effective Autism Treatment is a fantastic organization, and we are pleased to be able to make this holiday season a little more joyful for their clients,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “Our families at Lexus and Centennial Subaru encourage the public to please donate whatever toys they can.”