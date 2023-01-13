44°F
Dealer News

Lexus of Henderson conducts blood drive for American Red Cross

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
January 13, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Lexus of Henderson is holding a blood donation to benefit American Red Cross on Jan. 31 from 11 ...
Lexus of Henderson is holding a blood donation to benefit American Red Cross on Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Getty Images)

Lexus of Henderson is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and drop by the dealership Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients or those undergoing cancer treatment, who have chronic illnesses or who have sustained a traumatic injury. Schedule an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/2p9tk47m.

In support of the Southern Nevada community, Lexus of Henderson will issue a $40 service department gift certificate to each person who donates blood.

Additionally, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to invite football fans and blood donors to join a lifesaving team and score big for patients in need. All who give blood at an American Red Cross donation facility will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

“We are extremely excited to be able to participate in and assist the American Red Cross in collecting vitally needed blood for our Southern Nevada communities,” said Lee Butler, chief operating officer of Lexus of Henderson and Lexus of Las Vegas. “We urge the public to please come by Lexus of Henderson on Jan. 31 and give the gift of life to all those in need of blood transfusions. Statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.”

Lexus of Henderson is located at the Valley Automall, 7736 Eastgate Road. For information call 702-228-7736 or visit www.lexusofhenderson.com.

