Ram 1500 Classic Warlock offers power, convenience

The all-new 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is available at Towbin Dodge Ram.

The Ram 1500 Warlock is now available at Towbin Dodge, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary serving the valley. (Towbin Dodge)

If a combination of power and technological convenience fits your needs, the all-new 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock might just be your next truck.

“Right now is a great time (with incentives and offers) to own this truck,” said Rennie Roopchand, general manager of Towbin Dodge Ram. “Inside and out, it’s strong and provides everything you want from horsepower and towing ability to safety measures and technology standards like touchs creen, NAV and our ParkView rear back-up camera.”

Starting at around $40,000, the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Quad Cab can be customized with all the latest bells and whistles.

With an all-terrain package, the Warlock features a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 395 horsepower and a 1,810-pound payload. The eight-speed automatic has a 10,620-pound max towing range with complete launch specs and towing guide information available on the Ram website.

According to Abdul Hamed, general sales manager at Towbin Dodge Ram, “Warlock is a popular model. We see happy buyers from all backgrounds enjoying this truck. It’s not just a muscle truck. It appeals to everyone these days, especially with its technology packages.”

Showcasing an 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C NAV touch screen, the Warlock also features a built-in 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, voice control, keyless “Enter ’N Go” and hands-free calling.

Roopchand said the safety and warranty benefits of the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock provide peace of mind to customers, “From the electronic stability control and hill start assist to its trailer sway control, this truck is special and it comes with 4-wheel disc anti-lock brakes as well.”

The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock’s warranty package includes a five-year rust-through limited warranty (100,000 miles), five-year powertrain limited warranty (60,000 miles) and a five-year roadside assist warranty.