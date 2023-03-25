45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Ram 1500 Classic Warlock offers power, convenience

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
March 25, 2023 - 8:01 am
 
The Ram 1500 Warlock is now available at Towbin Dodge, which recently celebrated its 25th anniv ...
The Ram 1500 Warlock is now available at Towbin Dodge, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary serving the valley. (Towbin Dodge)

If a combination of power and technological convenience fits your needs, the all-new 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock might just be your next truck.

“Right now is a great time (with incentives and offers) to own this truck,” said Rennie Roopchand, general manager of Towbin Dodge Ram. “Inside and out, it’s strong and provides everything you want from horsepower and towing ability to safety measures and technology standards like touchs creen, NAV and our ParkView rear back-up camera.”

Starting at around $40,000, the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Quad Cab can be customized with all the latest bells and whistles.

With an all-terrain package, the Warlock features a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 395 horsepower and a 1,810-pound payload. The eight-speed automatic has a 10,620-pound max towing range with complete launch specs and towing guide information available on the Ram website.

According to Abdul Hamed, general sales manager at Towbin Dodge Ram, “Warlock is a popular model. We see happy buyers from all backgrounds enjoying this truck. It’s not just a muscle truck. It appeals to everyone these days, especially with its technology packages.”

Showcasing an 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C NAV touch screen, the Warlock also features a built-in 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, voice control, keyless “Enter ’N Go” and hands-free calling.

Roopchand said the safety and warranty benefits of the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock provide peace of mind to customers, “From the electronic stability control and hill start assist to its trailer sway control, this truck is special and it comes with 4-wheel disc anti-lock brakes as well.”

The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock’s warranty package includes a five-year rust-through limited warranty (100,000 miles), five-year powertrain limited warranty (60,000 miles) and a five-year roadside assist warranty.

MOST READ
1
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
2
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
3
Taylor Swift shines in first Allegiant Stadium show — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift shines in first Allegiant Stadium show — PHOTOS
4
‘I do not feel remorse:’ Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
‘I do not feel remorse:’ Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
5
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boktors Motors is now collecting clothing items and body wash health products to assist veteran ...
Boktor Motors collecting clothing to help veterans
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors is collecting clothing items and body wash products to donate to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City.

Findlay Automotive Group's Chad Leavitt, left, chief accounting officer, and Tyler Corder, CFO, ...
Findlay’s 2022 charitable contributions exceed $1.8M
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

In 2022, Findlay donated approximately $1.8 million to various local charities and continues to collaborate with diverse nonprofits across the valley.

Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters and Channel 13 sports reporter Tina Nguyen discu ...
Centennial Subaru, KTNV-TV 13 team up to present awards
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru and KTNV-TV, Channel 13, have established the Academic Athlete of the Month Award to spotlight the hard work and winning attitude of Clark County School District high school students.

Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including “Last Ca ...
Towbin Dodge showcases muscle in ‘Last Call’ series
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Dodge is phasing out the production of the current muscle models — Challenge and Charger. As a result, Towbin Dodge in the Valley Automall is offering a bevy of “Last Call” specials

Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Johnnie Walker RV was founded in 1963 by John Walker Sr. The dealership has expanded to three locations, all on Boulder Highway, to meet the growth in demand from locals and visitors.

Lexus of Henderson is holding a blood donation to benefit American Red Cross on Jan. 31 from 11 ...
Lexus of Henderson conducts blood drive for American Red Cross
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and drop by the dealership Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients or those undergoing cancer treatment, who have chronic illnesses or who have sustained a traumatic injury. Schedule an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/2p9tk47m.

More stories for you
Henderson council candidates split on hiring next police chief internally
Henderson council candidates split on hiring next police chief internally
‘Angels sent from God’: Ex-UNLV coach drives effort to help cancer patients
‘Angels sent from God’: Ex-UNLV coach drives effort to help cancer patients
South Strip stays alive as 1 project stalls, another plot sells
South Strip stays alive as 1 project stalls, another plot sells
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Desert Oasis outlasts Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis outlasts Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift shines in 1st Allegiant Stadium show — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift shines in 1st Allegiant Stadium show — PHOTOS