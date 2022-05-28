Team Automotive acquires local Chevrolet dealership

Team Automotive Group recently acquired its first Chevrolet dealership, formerly known as Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

Matthew Bomareto, general manager of Team Chevrolet, is ready to greet official grand opening customers alongside a new 2022 Camaro. (Team Automotive Group)

Exclusive Team Chevrolet showroom is loaded with the newest 2022 Chevy Camaro along with new 2022 trucks and SUVs. (Team Automotive Group)

Team Automotive Group, a locally owned and operated full-service automotive dealership group, recently acquired its first Chevrolet dealership, formerly known as Ed Bozarth Chevrolet, in the Las Vegas Valley. Now known as Team Chevrolet, the dealership expands the company’s portfolio as its second subsidiary location in Southern Nevada and the third domestic brand represented by Team Automotive Group.

“This acquisition exemplifies the goal of establishing Team as a prominent and versatile dealership group within the Southern Nevada community,” said Steve Olliges, president of Team Automotive Group. “Team is committed to prioritizing our clientele and ensuring there is something for everyone, which is why expanding our Team’s inventory was essential to optimizing customer and employee satisfaction.”

Currently offering the largest Chevrolet inventory in Nevada, the group officially welcomed the newest member of its Team family during a monthlong grand opening celebration in May, with festivities set to conclude this weekend. The dealership plans to host its final celebration with a Memorial Day barbecue on Monday. The event is open to the public and will feature a live remote from co-host KCYE-FM, 102.7 Coyote Country, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Located at 5501 Drexel Road, off U.S. Highway 95 and Ann Road, Team Chevrolet’s grand opening also features promotional offers with financing as low as zero percent for well-qualified buyers accompanied by the live radio broadcasts from local stations, 96.3 KKLZ and 102.7 KCYE.

Since the acquisition, Team Chevrolet has been ranked among the top 50 Chevrolet dealerships in the United States.

“Team Chevrolet is dedicated to serving our community to ensure everyone has the opportunity to find their dream car with the best purchase experience in Southern Nevada,” said Matthew Bomareto, general manager of Team Chevrolet. “As general manager, my efforts are focused on leading the advancement of our Team’s sales volume as well as providing customers with the best Chevrolet sales and service experience possible.”

Team Automotive Group is planning further expansions with a third location to open later this year for Team Lincoln. Once completed, the group will have three independent dealership locations on one cul-de-sac, including Team Ford, Team Lincoln and Team Chevrolet. All Team Automotive Group dealerships offer new and pre-owned vehicles, competitive financing, parts and full-service maintenance.

For more information about Team Chevrolet, visit teamchevroletlv.com.