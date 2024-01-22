Towbin Auto Group stores finish No. 1 for ’23

Towbin Auto Group is proud to announce that Towbin Dodge Ram in Henderson was ranked the number one Dodge dealer in the World for all of 2023!

Josh Towbin

Additionally, Towbin Kia, also in Henderson, closed 2023 as the No. 1 Kia store in the state of Nevada and the surrounding district for the fifth consecutive year!

Towbin Dodge Ram completed 2023 as the No. 1 selling Dodge dealership in the World for all stores that exclusively sell Dodge and Ram products.

This is a great accomplishment and a testament to the staff and the customers who support Towbin Auto Group. Owner Josh Towbin said, “I’m very proud of our team and most thankful to our guests who made a purchase with us.” Towbin Dodge sold scores of Dodge Chargers and Challengers in December and offered everything at or Below Invoice. Luckily for the Las Vegas Area, they’ve decided to continue this offer into January to kick start the year and celebrate the first-place ranking.

Towbin Dodge also finalized December with a perfect score in Customer Service Surveys distributed by the manufacturer! It is very difficult to have a perfect score, but this reflects the commitment the Towbin Team has to the customers they serve in both sales and service. Mr. Towbin said, “Our guests are the most important thing, and we strive to treat everyone that walks through the door the right way.”

Towbin Kia ranked No. 1 in the state and district for all of 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. The Kia dealership has been No. 1 every year since they opened their doors. Their district consists of Kia Dealerships located in four states including Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California. Towbin Kia not only closed the year as number one, but also took that crown every month of the year in 2023. Mr. Towbin said, “The team at Towbin Kia is so great and we are happy to finish No. 1, but again, we could not do it with our guests who buy cars day in and day out.”

For more information on Towbin Dodge Superstore, visit them at 275 Auto Mall Drive in Henderson or online at TowbinDodge.net.

Towbin Kia is located at 260B North Gibson Rd, also in the Valley Auto Mall. They can be found online at TowbinKia.com.