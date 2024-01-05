53°F
Dealer News

Valley Automall Dealers Donate to Charities

January 5, 2024 - 10:33 am
 
Presenting a check to this year’s recipients of the Valley Automall’s 12 Days of Giving are ...
Presenting a check to this year’s recipients of the Valley Automall’s 12 Days of Giving are Valley Automall board members, Greg Heinrich (center) and Tyler Corder (right).

Christmas came early for some local non-profits this year. On December 7, 14 local charities received donations of $2,500 each presented by the automotive dealers of the Valley Automall in Henderson. The check presentations were made at Findlay Honda Henderson.

Originally called the Twelve Days of Christmas, the Valley Automall began making these annual holiday donations in 2014. Twelve charities were included in the early years, but now, reflecting the increased need in the valley, the number of charities has grown to fourteen. Since 2014, the Valley Automall has given a total of $290,000 at this annual event. According to Valley Automall General Manager, Al Shirley, while the dealers are normally competitive, they are happy to unite for the holiday donations.

Findlay Automotive CFO, Tyler Corder was very happy with the event.

“We are pleased to be able to continue supporting local charities this year,” Corder said. “2023 has been a difficult year for non-profits as the local economy continues to recover from the effects of Covid. However, these charities continue to make a difference and provide important services to underserved people.”

The organizations receiving donations represent a variety of vulnerable populations in the community. This year’s recipients were YMCA, Injured Police Officers Fund, The Shade Tree, Hope Link of Southern Nevada, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, Nevada Veterans Assistance League, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, Safe House, Share Village, and Youth Charities of Southern Nevada.

The Valley Automall is home to 20 dealers and 26 brands. For more information visit ValleyAutomall.com.

