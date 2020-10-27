1K seasonal jobs available at Nevada’s Amazon operations

Amazon will hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in Nevada to handle the holiday workload.

El Amazon Fulfillment Center, ubicado en 6001 E. Tropical Parkway, North Las Vegas, miércoles 17 de junio de 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The company made the announcement Tuesday, noting it was hiring more than 100,000 temporary staffers across its operations.

“Amazon offers jobs for people of all backgrounds and skill levels, and these 100,000 new, seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season,” the company news release stated.

Amazon said it has promoted 35,000 workers during 2020.

The company offers a minimum wage of $15 an hour with incentives and benefits.

Interested candidates can learn more at amazon.com/apply.

Competing retailers have announced similar job openings for the Christmas season in recent weeks.

