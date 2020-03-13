2 downtown Las Vegas parking garages turned into Uber staging areas

A new Uber staging program kicks off Friday at a pair of transformed city-owned parking garages.

The city of Las Vegas is opening a pair of downtown parking garages transformed into Uber staging areas Friday, like the one seen here on March 12, 2020 at 500 S. Main Street. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just in time for this weekend, Uber drivers in downtown Las Vegas will have two new safe staging areas to park while they wait for customers to hail rides.

A new Uber staging program kicks off Friday at a pair of transformed city-owned parking garages. One is located at 455 S. Third Street, near Las Vegas Justice Court and the other is at 500 S. Main Street near City Hall, Las Vegas officials announced Wednesday.

The new Uber pick up stations are outfitted with amenities like rotating food trucks, portable bathrooms, free public Wi-Fi and dedicated security.

The city partnered with Uber, parking technology company FlashParking and customer support provider Parker Technology, noting the need to provide a safe, convenient and amenity-rich area for drivers to go between rides.

Drivers can park free between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the week and 24 hours a day on the weekends. Riders cannot hail rides from the garages, as they are only for driver staging, according to Jace Radke, Las Vegas spokesman.

Uber drivers can gain access to the garages by registering and verifying their status as a driver via a smartphone. After verification, drivers must then download the FlashParking app, which provides access during specific hours through Bluetooth or a digital bar code in the app.

Parker Technology will enhance the driver experience by using FlashParking’s embedded two-way video intercoms to provide personalized service at the gates. Parker Technology also will support driver inquiries and service calls.

