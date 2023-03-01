2nd Starbucks store unionizes in Las Vegas

Workers at a Starbucks in the northwest Las Vegas Valley voted to unionize, making it the second Las Vegas location to do so.

A second Starbucks in Las Vegas unionized with Starbucks Workers United after a vote Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A second Starbucks in Las Vegas unionized with Starbucks Workers United after a Tuesday night vote.

Workers at the Starbucks on Tenaya Way and Azure Drive voted in favor of joining the union by a vote of 18-3, according to a news release. Employees first filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board in January.

“Winning our election is a huge victory for the baristas at our store, and around the rest of the valley. We are so excited to move forward in this process and keep fighting for what we deserve,” Hailey Smith, a barista of two years and organizer at the Tenaya Way and Azure Drive location, said in a statement.

Workers cited reduced hours, inadequate staffing levels and a disregard for employee safety as reasons for joining a union.

This is the second Starbucks location in Las Vegas to unionize. In December, the Starbucks on Rainbow and Oakey boulevards voted to unionize in a 11 -7 vote, making it the first Starbucks in Nevada to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United said more than 270 locations have unionized, covering more than 7,000 workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.