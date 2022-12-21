54°F
Business

Las Vegas Starbucks becomes first in Nevada to unionize

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 4:15 pm
 
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Workers at a Starbucks in Las Vegas have become the first store in Nevada to join Starbucks Workers United.

In an 11-7 vote, workers at the location on Rainbow and Oakey boulevards won a union representation vote conducted Tuesday.

The Las Vegas store is one of more than 270 Starbucks stores in the United States to successfully unionize. Since the first store won its union vote in Buffalo, New York, last December, more than 340 stores have filed for an election in 39 states.

“It feels beyond amazing to finally be a part of something like this,” Larissa Elkins, barista at the Rainbow and Oakey store, said in an emailed release. “Partners are finally standing up for themselves and speaking out and having a fair and even part in the workplace with this union and I can’t wait for other stores to join us.”

Workers at the store filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on Nov. 15 and set the vote for Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

