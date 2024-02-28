3-story clothing retailer closes, makeup brand to open at Forum Shops

A three-story clothing store has closed at a center-Strip mall, and several other retailers prepare to open.

Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M closed its location at The Forum Shops at Caesars on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The clothing store first opened in December 2010. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A three-story clothing store has closed at a center-Strip mall.

Swedish fast-fashion brand H&M shuttered its roughly 60,000-square-foot retail space at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on Saturday. A sign posted outside its door announced the closure saying, “It’s sad to say goodbye, but we hope to see you soon.”

The massive store first opened in December 2010, replacing an FAO Schwartz. It billed itself as the world’s largest H&M store at the time and had a party-like atmosphere complete with a DJ booth, giant projection screen and hanging disco balls.

The mall, owned and operated by upscale shopping mall firm Simon Property Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what will move into the space. Miracle Mile Shops, attached to Planet Hollywood, has another H&M location.

Other stores have opened or are expected to open in the coming months. Good American, a fashion brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian, opened its third retail location and first in Nevada on Feb. 9.

Makeup and skincare brand Glossier will open its first Nevada location on April 12, according to a news release. The company said the new store will have interactive elements, such as button-activated lighting animations for the whole store and a selfie room.

“Visitors are encouraged to embark on a journey of discovery as they interact with hidden lights and switches—engaging with Glossier’s full line of products and exclusive merch in a dynamic and visually stunning environment,” the company said in the release.

