$32M renovation starts on Fremont Street Experience canopy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2019 - 3:34 pm

Visitors on Fremont Street can see something new underneath the Viva Vision canopy in addition to street performers and souvenir kiosks: construction crews.

The Fremont Street Experience began its $32 million renovation of the world’s largest single video screen on Monday morning.

Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of the Fremont Street Experience, said work will be done in eight different sections, focusing on about 200 feet at a time, and should wrap up in six months. Viva Vision shows will continue to play throughout the process.

The canopy, which debuted in 1995, was last renovated in 2004. Hughes said the screen’s outdated LED lights will be replaced, making the shows on the 1,500-foot-long, 90-foot wide canopy seven times brighter with four times the resolution.

“People can expect to see a variety of new content along with daytime programming once the canopy is complete,” Hughes told the Review-Journal via email.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Fremont Street Experience draws in more than 22 million annual visitors, and more than half of all downtown Las Vegas visitors in 2018 said they made the trip to see the Fremont Street Experience.

The renovations are funded by a public-private partnership involving the city of Las Vegas, the convention authority, Fremont Street Experience and Fremont Street casino owners. Tre Builders is the general contractor on the project.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

