3rd Las Vegas Valley Starbucks unionizes

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A third Las Vegas valley Starbucks store unionized after a vote Thursday evening.

Employees at the East Lake Mead Boulevard and North McDaniel Street store, in North Las Vegas, voted 24-2 for union representation, according to a statement from Starbucks Workers United. They join 330 other stores across 38 states that have unionized.

“As we celebrate our victory in becoming a union, we are also celebrating that from here forward we are building a stronger foundation in our store, courage and perseverance from all the workers in this store,” North Las Vegas store employee Martha Garcia wrote in the statement. “Victory today symbolizes the triumph of rights for partners at store 9959.”

The North Las Vegas store employees filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board on May 22, citing issues with management including an “inadequate” labor model that understaffs stores and corporate policies that prioritize profits over workers’ mental health.

The Starbucks at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards unionized in December and the Starbucks at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive unionized in March.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.