5 booths that caught eyes at CES 2022

While the more than 2,300 booths were spread across several venues on the Las Vegas Strip, some were bound to get more traffic than others. Check out five booths that turned heads on the trade show floor.

CEO and co-founder of WowCube Max Filin explains the company’s digital cube during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees view the Hyundai Robotics presentation during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The third day of the CES tech show is underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crowd watches a robotic demonstration at the Hyundai Robotics display during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CES attendees wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during an avatar simulation at the Hyundai Robotics display during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Convention attendees watch as French software company Dassault Systems uses an artistic representation of its 3D technology to show how health professionals could use models for practicing procedures during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stephanie Trachtenberg, director of marketing and PR at Satisfyer, explains the Ultra Power Bullet 8 vibrator during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The “Green Forest” is part of SK Group’s presentation during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sonnee Park views the SK Group “Green Forest” experience during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands of CES vendors packed up their new products, color-popping screens and decorative displays on Friday as the three-day international consumer electronics show, produced by the Consumer Technology Association, wrapped up the in-person show.

While the more than 2,300 booths were spread across several venues on the Las Vegas Strip, some were bound to get more traffic than others.

Here are five booths that turned heads on the trade show floor:

A ship on the LED sea

With massive wind turbines, screens filled with ocean views and exhibitors dressed like sailors, it was hard to miss Hyundai Heavy Industries Group’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s west hall.

The South Korean company was illustrating its future vision focused on green technology for shipping mobility, autonomous navigation and an offshore hydrogen value chain.

Centered at the booth was Avikus, HHI’s venture into autonomous navigation systems for boats and ships. Conventioneers could board the boat to play a virtual reality navigation simulation game.

Other sections of the booth let visitors play a game that built a marine city with the group’s industrial robotics and showed off its food service and disinfection-focused robots.

The 21st century Rubik’s Cube

The WOWCUBE entertainment system caught the attention of conventioneers in the gaming industry section of the Convention Center’s central hall for its unique look, feel and take on video games.

Made up of 24 digital screens and eight modules with multiple computers, the Rubik’s Cube-like system lets users play puzzle, logic or arcade games and check social media, among other smartphone-style features. The device is designed to be held at arms-length and challenges users to think in three dimensions, said Maxim Filin, CEO and founder of Cubios Inc.

Dassault Systemes’ ‘virtual twin’ display

Dassault Systemes, a French 3D software company, used its booth in the center’s north hall to show off its expansion into the health care industry. A sensor-wearing dancer’s movement was shadowed on a large LED display, lighting up as a “virtual twin.”

The software uses MRI input to output a 3D version of the body or organ for medical professionals to explore before a procedure. Exhibitor Jean-Stephane Bou said the goal was to show people what 3D modeling of the body can do.

“If you had a virtual twin, what could we do? Let’s say you have a health issue, something that would require surgery,” he said. “If you had a virtual replica of yourself, it can help surgeons, for example, better plan a surgery.”

Spin-to-win a pleasure gadget

Dozens of CES attendees were willing to wait in a 10-minute long line in the north hall for a chance to spin a wheel and win one of two high-tech personal pleasure toys from Satisfyer.

One of the prizes given out Friday — “Love Triangle,” the air pulse stimulation device and associated app — was a 2021 innovation award winner during last year’s virtual CES show. Products this year are all bluetooth enabled to work with the app, which allows users to control the settings of their device through music, haptic touch and other programs.

“It’s about combining the senses and having the best experience,” said Stephanie Trachtenberg, the company’s director of marketing and public relations.

An eco-friendly future as imagined in an immersive experience

A massive “tree of life” and surrounding immersive experience, produced by SK Telecom, called on CES attendees to consider a greener future.

The South Korean technology company displayed its theme of eco-friendly technology and goal of reducing global carbon emissions by 1 percent by 2030. Visitors walked through a booth displaying its self-developed AI chip, metaverse services, plastic waste reduction project and more.

The booth captured attention with its nature projections, green setting and slot machines with small prizes.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.