64°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

99 Cents Only stores closing in Las Vegas Valley

The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The 99 Cents Only store at 1155 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas. (Google streetview)
The 99 Cents Only store at 1155 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas. (Google streetview)
The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec. ...
Las Vegas-bound flight halted in Texas due to possible engine trouble
Southwest Gas is lowering its rates this fall. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest Gas to raise rates, but insists customers will see lower bills
Tropicana hotel-casino pictured, on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las ...
Rival suitor suggests Bally’s reject company buyout bid
An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in ...
Allegiant Air gives UConn a lift after delayed Final Four flight
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 8:05 pm
 
Updated April 4, 2024 - 8:21 pm

In a late Thursday move, 99 Cents Only Stores announced that it will close all 371 of its stores in the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The deep discount chain retailer has at least 14 stores in Las Vegas and three in Henderson.

KCAL in Los Angeles reported that liquidation sales will start Friday. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Commerce, Calif.

It has stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
German grocery chain expanding to Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to close 1K stores
recommend 3
Las Vegas gas prices are on the rise. Here’s why
recommend 4
‘A wow factor’: Las Vegas Ballpark celebrates 5 years — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Gas pump pain doesn’t appear to be easing up quite yet
recommend 6
6 places Las Vegas locals miss visiting around the valley