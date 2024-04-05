99 Cents Only stores closing in Las Vegas Valley
The owner of 99 Cents Only has announced that it will close all of its stores. The retail chain has nearly 20 stores in the valley.
In a late Thursday move, 99 Cents Only Stores announced that it will close all 371 of its stores in the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The deep discount chain retailer has at least 14 stores in Las Vegas and three in Henderson.
KCAL in Los Angeles reported that liquidation sales will start Friday. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Commerce, Calif.
It has stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
