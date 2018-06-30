Allegiant’s flight dispatchers reject tentative labor contract

Flight dispatchers working for Allegiant Air failed to ratify a tentative labor agreement with the Las Vegas-based budget carrier, airline officials said Friday.

An Allegiant Air flight departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Allegiant and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters had reached the tentative agreement May 22. It was the first deal struck between Allegiant and the bargaining unit of 34 flight dispatchers. Details of the five-year contract were not available.

“Achieving a first contract with our team of dispatchers is an important step for the company,” Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement Friday. “We stand ready to go back to the negotiating table, receive feedback on any outstanding issues, and look at our next steps together.”

