Amazon to hire 1,000 for Henderson distribution center

An industrial building, slated to be a future Amazon distribution facility, is under construction in Henderson near the M Resort on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A Feb. 9, 2018, file photo shows a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The Amazon fulfillment center in west Henderson, near the Raiders’ new practice facility, is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs.

Amazon spokeswoman Anne Laughlin confirmed to the Review-Journal Monday evening that the e-commerce giant will be occupying a more than 600,000-square-foot industrial building under construction near Bruner Avenue and Bermuda Road.

“This 500,000-plus square foot facility will support customer fulfillment and join our network of large centers located nearby in North Las Vegas,” Laughlin said in a statement.

Panattoni Development Co. is constructing the new facility, which broke ground in April and is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2020.

The online retailer, which operates at least six facilities in and around North Las Vegas, said it considers a variety of factors when choosing a location for its facility such as “a dedicated workforce…as well as great local support” with Laughlin noting it “found both in the Las Vegas metro area.”

An opening date for Amazon’s facility has not been set and the company said it will announce additional details at a later time.

Amazon said in addition to its $15 minimum wage, full-time employees are offered medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. It also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave. There’s also continuing education opportunities where Amazon will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields such as IT programming and nursing.

