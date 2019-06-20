AmazonFresh launches in Las Vegas Thursday

Amazon Prime members can now have their regular goods as well as produce and groceries delivered to their doorstep.

Sandee Moore packs customer orders moving on a conveyor belt at Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center, Dec. 6, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Amazon’s Alexa has learned a new trick in Las Vegas.

The smart speakers already had the ability to play music, place an online order and give the weather. Starting Thursday, they also can help Las Vegas customers deliver groceries to their doorstep.

Las Vegas is the 16th city to offer the service. Prime members can have their regular goods and produce and groceries delivered to their doorstep in one or two hours.

“Prime members tell us they want their stuff even faster,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of AmazonFresh and Prime Now, in a statement. “We’re happy to deliver on that ask and can’t wait for customers in Las Vegas to take advantage of one- and two-hour delivery from AmazonFresh.”

Grocery delivery costs an additional $14.99 per month on top of a Prime membership.

An Amazon representative said Prime users with Alexa can command the speaker to order different products through the service.

“Alexa will return the best results from your past purchases or the best result from a search of the Fresh catalog,” the representative said via email. “The more you shop, the easier it gets to reorder from past purchases.”

Users can use free two-hour delivery on orders over $35 or one-hour delivery for a fee. Delivery windows are available as late as 10 p.m.

The announcement follows the company’s move to offer Whole Foods Market delivery to Las Vegas Prime members in September.

The U.S. grocery market totaled about $701 billion last year, according to the Food Marketing Institute. In five to seven years, the institute predicts as many as 70 percent of consumers will regularly buy consumer packaged goods online, according to a 2018 report.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.