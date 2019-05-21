Arcade City attraction opens at mall on Las Vegas Strip

Looking for a way to pass the time while your partner shops? The Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip has a new tenant that can help you do just that: Arcade City.

Guests play games at Arcade City in Las Vegas. (Arcade City)

Arcade City, which has four other locations across the country, features arcade games and a full-service bar and restaurant, according to a news release.

The attraction has more than 54 player stations ranging from classic basketball hoop competitions to a modern virtual reality experience. Instead of tokens and tickets, gamers are provided play cards that store winnings. Guests can then redeem their winnings for items various items, including Michael Kors handbags, Apple AirPods and Beats by Dre.

“We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of Arcade City to the Vegas Strip, offering a fun entertainment center and upscale restaurant that will be a sure bet for locals and the city’s more than 42 million annual visitors,” Rosemary Rose, president of FACE Hospitality, said in the release.

After working up an appetite playing video games, visitors can satisfy their cravings with a menu that features a variety of light bites, flatbreads and stacked-high sandwiches, including the Hangover Steak Sandwich featuring a delicious 10 ounce New York Strip steak served with sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers, finished with a poached egg and served open-faced on a French baguette

The restaurant, which also specializes in oversized desserts, is offering Las Vegas locals with a valid ID a 20 percent discount on food and beverage.

