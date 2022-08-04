94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

As inflation rises, more folks donating plasma to earn extra cash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
Mark Conoly of Las Vegas donates his plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropican ...
Mark Conoly of Las Vegas donates his plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Tracy Hernandez of Las Vegas, right, donates her plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center ...
Tracy Hernandez of Las Vegas, right, donates her plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, as phlebotomist Jhoanna Samonte, left, works with her. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Mark Conoly of Las Vegas and Tracy Hernandez of Las Vegas donate their plasma at the Grifols Bi ...
Mark Conoly of Las Vegas and Tracy Hernandez of Las Vegas donate their plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Tracy Hernandez of Las Vegas donates her plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Trop ...
Tracy Hernandez of Las Vegas donates her plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, as phlebotomist Jhoanna Samonte works with her. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Plasma processor lead Pam Lindsey works at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Av ...
Plasma processor lead Pam Lindsey works at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Plasma processor lead Pam Lindsey shows a sample of plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Cen ...
Plasma processor lead Pam Lindsey shows a sample of plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Samples of plasma are seen at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesd ...
Samples of plasma are seen at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Samples of plasma are seen at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesd ...
Samples of plasma are seen at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Phlebotomist Jhoanna Samonte works at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, ...
Phlebotomist Jhoanna Samonte works at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Plasma donors check blood pressure before they donate their plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Pl ...
Plasma donors check blood pressure before they donate their plasma at the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center is seen on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las V ...
Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center is seen on Tropicana Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Facing rising costs for everyday needs due to inflation, more people in the Las Vegas Valley are turning to plasma donation to put some extra cash in their pocket while helping others.

“Year to date, we are seeing an increase overall across our network of centers,” Vlasta Hakes, senior director of corporate affairs at Grifols Biomat USA, said. “We’ve seen about a 20 percent increase.”

That was visible Wednesday at Grifols donation center on Tropicana Avenue Wednesday as rows of people sat patiently as they donated their plasma.

Plasma is the liquid component of blood that contains proteins and antibodies that help people recover from illnesses. Pharmaceutical companies use plasma to make medicine for those with severe and chronic illnesses.

“What we’re doing is we’re collecting plasma from healthy individuals and taking their antibodies,” Hakes said. “And putting those antibodies into a medicine to treat people with primary immune deficiency diseases.”

Mark Conoly, who has been donating his plasma for two years, understands the importance of plasma donations. Before donating, Conoly said, he was afraid of needles, but he realized that the benefits of donating outweighed his fears.

“I donate because I know the impact that they make,” he said. “My mom has an autoimmune disease and the the plasma that’s been (given) helps her also.”

The compensation from donating also allows Conoly to “throw an extra dollar” at other expenses in his life, he said. He uses the money in all facets of his finances.

“It’s a mix between, like, gas and just going out and being a family and everything and being able to do things,” Conoly said, explaining how the donation compensation helps ease the squeeze on his expenses. “Before, it was, you know, everything rent, gas, car payment, anything.”

Grifols operates four locations across the valley, and a donor can earn up to $100 for the first donation and $800 in the first month— $40 on average for each regular donation. Compensation is provided through a Grifols Visa debit card.

Plasma is made mostly of water so it regenerates quickly, allowing for individuals to donate plasma multiple times a week.

Giomar Santos has been donating his plasma twice a week, every week, since March. Money is tight, and donating plasma helps, he said.

“Most of the time my check goes to bills … I would probably have barely any money to spend on myself,” before he started donating, Santos said. “I checked online about what the best way to get money and I saw this place.”

Many others are following the same path and helping others along the way.

“Donating plasma is a win-win,” Hakes said. “Somebody comes in to donate, they know they’re helping save lives. At the same time, they’re really able to help themselves out with with the compensation.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
2
Strip shut down for stunt driver’s spinouts
Strip shut down for stunt driver’s spinouts
3
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
4
3 things to keep an eye on in Raiders’ preseason opener
3 things to keep an eye on in Raiders’ preseason opener
5
Veteran Las Vegas executive to lead future Hard Rock on Strip
Veteran Las Vegas executive to lead future Hard Rock on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
If you aren’t focusing your attention on your household budget, you should start. (iStock)
How to lower your cost of living without moving
By Cynthia Measom GoBankingRates

To help you identify ways to lower your cost of living, GOBankingRates interviewed a variety of money-saving experts. Here’s what they had to say about trimming your living expenses.