AT&T bringing 5G to Las Vegas in 2019

A map of where AT&T plans to offer 5G service in Las Vegas. (AT&T)

AT&T is bringing 5G coverage to Las Vegas by the end of this year.

The company’s 5G network will be available for Las Vegas customers with 5G compatible devices ahead of its nation-wide launch in 2020, according to a Friday statement from the company.

The 5G service will first launch in Providence, Rhode Island; Rochester, New York; Indianapolis; San Diego; and Pittsburgh in the coming weeks. The company plans to bring 5G to more markets — including Las Vegas, San Jose, and San Francisco — following the initial launch, bringing 5G service to “tens of millions of customers and businesses.”

The company initially introduced 5G to select areas in the U.S. last year including Las Vegas with a “business-first and experience-based strategy,” according to the release. Only customers using the Galaxy S10 5G phone on the AT&T Business Unlimited Preferred plan were able to use the network.

“We’re now introducing consumers to the future of wireless with broad 5G service included in our best unlimited plans for 5G devices,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer in the release.

The company plans to continue to expand its 5G offerings and make it available nationwide in the first half of 2020.

