51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Beyond Meat, others, considering Nevada facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2020 - 4:50 am
 
Updated December 3, 2020 - 9:08 am
In a June 27, 2019, file photo a meatless burger patty called Beyond Burger made by Beyond Meat ...
In a June 27, 2019, file photo a meatless burger patty called Beyond Burger made by Beyond Meat is displayed at a grocery store in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

Beyond Meat may be planting roots in Northern Nevada.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development gave the plant-based protein manufacturing company the green light to expand its footprint to the greater Reno area on Wednesday.

State officials have agreed to grant $4.4 million in tax abatements. In exchange, Beyond Meat would build a 158,000-square-foot facility in Washoe County and hire and train 135 employees from the local Reno area within two years, offering an average hourly wage of $23.61. If plans move forward, the company’s 10-year cumulative economic impact is estimated to be more than $903 million, including 343 jobs.

“I am glad to welcome these companies to the Silver State to help to diversify our economy and create in-demand, high-skilled, and good-paying jobs,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a Wednesday news release from GOED. “As we continue to navigate the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, job creation and rebuilding our economy remains a top priority.”

Beyond Meat is also considering Texas, Arizona and Oregon as potential locations.

Officials approved a total of $29.6 million worth of abatements to 11 companies on Wednesday. If all plans move forward, the companies could bring 548 jobs to Nevada over the next two years and have a 10-year total economic impact worth $4.6 billion.

Abatement approvals for Southern Nevada companies:

Lithion Battery Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $533,869

Jobs: 22 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $30.41

Alberta-based manufacturing company Lithion Battery Inc. is considering opening a 42,406-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Henderson. Additional space may be needed by 2023, according to the company. The 10-year economic output is estimated to be $140.9 million.

GigaCrete Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $454,337

Jobs: 25 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $26.10

GigaCrete Inc., a Nevada-based green building materials company, plans to expand its 26,000-square-foot North Las Vegas property to 92,500 square feet. The company’s estimated total economic output over 10 years is $114.7 million.

Safe Life Defense

Awarded tax abatements: $288,532

Jobs: 50 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $24.59

Nevada-based Safe Life Defence plans to expand its current Nevada operations with a new 137,225-square-foot headquarters, manufacturing and research and development facility in Henderson on Raiders Way. Its economic output over 10 years is estimated to be $526.3 million.

“We have experienced significant growth since opening the doors back in 2015,” said Chief Financial Officer David Smith in a statement from the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. “We are also very excited to be a company that will be a vehicle to provide employment to many who are out of work and are struggling.”

Additional abatement approvals for Northern Nevada companies:

Nanotech Energy Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $20.7 million

Jobs: 57 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $30.56

Nanotech Energy Inc., a research and development company that focuses on energy storage technology, plans to establish a manufacturing and headquarters facility in Reno. The company’s estimated total economic output is estimated to be $586 million over 10 years.

American Battery Technology Company

Awarded tax abatements: $1.3 million

Jobs: 50 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $45.47

American Battery Technology Company is considering building a commercial battery recycling pilot plant in Fernley, Nevada. The 10-year total economic impact is estimated to be roughly $348.5 million.

Sonoma Creamery LLC

Awarded tax abatements: $696,713

Jobs: 50 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $24.40

Food manufacturer Sonoma Creamery is considering making a jump from its namesake city in California to Reno for a new food production facility. The company said it was attracted to the business tax structure, cost of living and logistic advantages in the region. The company’s 10-year economic impact is estimated to be $349.8 million.

Acorn Pulp Group LLC

Awarded tax abatements: $616,706

Jobs: 54 over two years

Average hourly wage: $24.33

Los Angeles-based Acorn Pulp Group is considering a new headquarters, distribution and manufacturing facility in Washoe County. The company, which creates environmentally-friendly molded fiber packaging, is estimated to have a 10-year economic impact of $340.4 million.

Centerline Structural Innovations Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $348,806

Jobs: 55 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $37.44

Nevada-based truss and wall panel manufacturing company Centerline Structural Innovations, Inc. is considering a new manufacturing, headquarters and research and development facility in Reno. The 80,000-square-foot space facility would have an estimated total economic impact of nearly $452 million over 10 years.

Samsarg, Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $126,646

Jobs: 25 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $53.88

Samsarg Inc. is considering a few facility in Lyon County that would offer aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities. The company is expected to have a $725.7 million total economic impact over 10 years.

Zline Kitchen and Bath LLC

Awarded tax abatements: $69,333

Jobs: 25 jobs over two years

Average hourly wage: $26.86

Zline Kitchen and Bath is considering expanding to Washoe County, or the potential construction of a new 600,000-square-foot building to accommodate a new headquarters. The appliance brand, which has executive and distribution locations in Reno, Ohio, and Tennessee, would have an estimated 10-year economic impact of $80.2 million.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
3
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
4
Plaza to redevelop Greyhound bus station space in downtown Las Vegas
Plaza to redevelop Greyhound bus station space in downtown Las Vegas
5
Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, died without will
Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, died without will
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This March 17, 2020, photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. Walmart says for the fourth ti ...
Walmart to give workers $700M in 4th round of virus bonuses
By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

Walmart says for the fourth time during the pandemic it will be giving its 1.5 million U.S. part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work.