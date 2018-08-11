Build-A-Bear plans to open store on Las Vegas Strip

Build-A-Bear Workshop plans to open a location on the Las Vegas Strip, Clark County records show.

The Build-A-Bear store at Galleria Mall in Henderson in July 2018. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Build-A-Bear Workshop plans to open a location on the Las Vegas Strip, Clark County records show.

The retailer where kids can customize their own stuffed animals will open inside the Fashion Show mall.

A Build-A-Bear representative confirmed the store will open but declined to provide square footage or an opening date.

This will be the third Build-A-Bear in the Las Vegas area, according to the company’s website.

The existing local stores drew hundreds of patrons in July for a “pay your age” promotion event that left some customers happy to buy bears priced at their children’s ages and others upset at the long lines and lack of communication.

