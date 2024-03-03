Bullhead City resident wins record $595K mega progressive jackpot

The Pai Gow mega progressive jackpot is the biggest ever for the suburban casino group.

A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit the coveted seven-card straight flush to secure the $595,811 mega progressive jackpot while playing Pai Gow at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday morning.

The jackpot is the largest table games progressive paid at a Station Casinos property.

The progressive resets at $200,000. No othert details were made available.

