54°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Bullhead City resident wins record $595K mega progressive jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2024 - 7:08 pm
 
A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit a seven-card straight flush to secure the $595 ...
A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit a seven-card straight flush to secure the $595,811 mega progressive jackpot while playing Pai Gow at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Green Valley Ranch photo)

A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit the coveted seven-card straight flush to secure the $595,811 mega progressive jackpot while playing Pai Gow at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday morning.

The jackpot is the largest table games progressive paid at a Station Casinos property.

The progressive resets at $200,000. No othert details were made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
No strike: Transit union reaches tentative deal with company that runs RTC
No strike: Transit union reaches tentative deal with company that runs RTC
RTC workers reject tentative contract agreement
RTC workers reject tentative contract agreement
Gas price increases accelerate in Las Vegas, elsewhere
Gas price increases accelerate in Las Vegas, elsewhere
3 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary Union
3 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary Union
3 shelters trying to save dogs as canine influenza spreads
3 shelters trying to save dogs as canine influenza spreads
Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot
Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot