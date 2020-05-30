94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Insider

Hughes chairman touts Summerlin as possible Tesla HQ relocation site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2020 - 9:01 am
 

A few years ago, Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. tried to lure Amazon with 100 acres of free land.

The offer went nowhere, but its chairman has now pitched the sprawling Las Vegas community to another high-profile company: Tesla.

After Tesla boss Elon Musk threatened on Twitter May 9 to move the Silicon Valley electric-car maker’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada, Hughes Corp. Chairman Bill Ackman tweeted May 21 that he should consider one of the developer’s master-planned communities in those states and to “take a close look” at Summerlin.

Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund operator who owns about 30 percent of Hughes Corp.’s stock, cited, in part, the “great outdoor life” in nearby Red Rock Canyon.

He also tried to sell Musk on the idea of owning a home in The Summit Club, a luxury housing enclave in Summerlin.

It’s unclear if anything will come of the pitch — it was made on Twitter, after all. But it was another attempt by Summerlin’s developer to persuade a billionaire celebrity businessman to set up shop in the suburban Las Vegas outpost, and another crack at bringing an electric-car company to Southern Nevada, following state lawmakers’ Faraday Future fiasco.

Musk raised the prospects of the move when he announced Tesla was suing Alameda County, California, after the company suspended production at its Fremont car plant because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During an earnings call in late April, he called stay-at-home orders “fascist.”

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” he tweeted earlier this month. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

Representatives for Texas-based Hughes Corp. and Tesla, whose corporate headquarters are in Palo Alto, California, did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Ackman isn’t the only one to pitch Southern Nevada to Tesla. Las Vegas city officials jumped at the chance to land the carmaker, aggressively courting Tesla to move its headquarters here after Musk threatened to bail on the Bay Area, the Review-Journal’s Shea Johnson reported.

Hughes Corp. sells land to homebuilders in Summerlin, which spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim and boasts more than 100,000 residents. The developer had tried to give a big chunk of dirt there to Amazon after the online retail giant, led by mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, launched a bidding war for its “HQ2” corporate campus project.

Southern Nevada’s fall 2017 proposal included land offerings around the valley, including a free 100-acre spread in Summerlin, which, as homebuilders know all too well, boasts some of the highest land prices in town.

Amazon passed.

Meanwhile, the last time local officials rallied to land an electric carmaker it ended with a flop.

Faraday Future drew up plans for a 3.4 million-square-foot factory that could produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles annually. The Nevada Legislature approved a $335 million incentive package for the plant at a special session in 2015, though Faraday didn’t have a publicly identified CEO at the time and hadn’t started selling cars.

It broke ground on the project in 2016 in North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park. But construction stalled amid reports of financial troubles, and Faraday bailed on the factory in 2017, saying it wanted an existing facility instead.

It then leased a former tire plant in California.

Faraday sold its 900-plus acres of land at Apex last year to a Canadian investment firm for around $17 million — less than half the initial asking price.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
2
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
3
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
4
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
5
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Large sections of undeveloped land in the southwest area of the city on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 201 ...
Las Vegas land prices up more than double from recession
By / RJ

Investors paid a median of about $383,840 per acre last year for Southern Nevada land, up more than double from the depths of the Great Recession, according to figures from John Stater, Las Vegas research manager at brokerage Colliers International.